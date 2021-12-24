Globo renews contract with CBV and will have Volleyball and Selection Superliga until 2024 · TV News

Globo and CBV (Brazilian Volleyball Confederation) signed this Thursday (23) a new contract for the exhibition of volleyball tournaments carried out by the entity. The new link takes effect from 2022 and runs until the end of 2024. With this, the station will continue as the “home of volleyball” by showing friendlies involving the men’s and women’s teams in Brazil.

The contract also grants exclusivity for the exhibition on pay TV on SporTV of the championships involving clubs, such as the Men’s and Women’s Volleyball Superliga, the biggest event of the sport in the country, and for stages of the Brazilian Beach Volleyball Circuit, which take place at the throughout the year.

According to the TV news, the new contract does not apply to events organized by the FIVB (International Volleyball Federation), such as the League of Nations and the World Championship. These are negotiated directly by the international entity with its commercial partners.

In the 2021/2022 season, SporTV will show 150 national volleyball games, something already robust. But with the new contract, that number will skyrocket. Now, Globo’s sports channel will also broadcast matches from the semifinals of Superliga B, the second division of national volleyball.

The contract also includes exhibitions from the quarter finals of the Copa Brasil, which brings together the eight best teams from the first round of the Superliga; and the Volleyball Super Cup, a duel between the Superliga and Copa Brasil champions. Before, only the Canal Vôlei Brasil platform showed these games.

Globo’s investment has to do with returns. Today, volleyball on SporTV2 manages to reach the leadership of the pay TV audience among all audiences. In many situations, according to the column, Superliga matches win matches in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B aired by Globo’s sports brand’s main channel.

The renovation was celebrated by the CBV. “We are very pleased with this new agreement with Globo, a long-time partner of Brazilian volleyball. Fans will have even more games live on SporTV”, warns Radamés Lattari, vice president of CBV.