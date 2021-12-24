Good luck, Ricardo! – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama

The Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama agreed this Thursday (23/12) the definitive transfer of the athlete Ricardo Graça to Asian football. Born from the base categories of the Hill Giant, the defender will defend in the next seasons the colors of Jubilo Iwata, from Japan.

The young man will end his first spell at the São Januário club at the age of 24 with 114 matches, five goals and three assists.

RICARDO GRAÇA

Ricardo Graça arrived at Vasco in 2009 and graduated from Colégio Vasco da Gama. He was a starter in all the categories he passed and has always stood out in the Cruzmaltina base for his enormous quality with the ball at his feet. He had an experience in Portuguese football when he was still under-20.

He returned to Gigante da Colina in 2017 and was a key part of the junior team in winning the state title in the same year. His good performances made him be promoted to professionals, where he debuted at the beginning of 2018. At the beginning of last year, he made his debut for the Brazilian team and continued to receive opportunities with the hopscotch shirt, with the culmination of winning the gold medal at the Olympic Games from Tokyo.

Gigante da Colina wishes the athlete luck in his new challenge, with the certainty that “Raiz Vasco” will remain alive. May another child’s heart shine abroad!