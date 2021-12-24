Government confirms the first case of Influenza A H3N2 in MA

The State Department of Health (SES) confirmed the first case of laboratory infection of Influenza A H3N2 in Maranhão. The case is monitored by teams from the Strategic Health Surveillance Information Center (CIEVS).

According to SES, the patient, aged 10, is male and registered care in the private hospital network with symptoms of fever, cough and nasal obstruction that evolved to cure. The result of the sample collected on December 15th was released this Wednesday (22).

SES reiterates that all municipalities were informed about the SES Alert Note in conjunction with the Central Laboratory of Maranhão (Lacen), which advises on the seasonality and increase of respiratory diseases in the country, as well as a Technical Note, warning about the circulation of Influenza A (H3N2) and other respiratory viruses, where the epidemiological scenario of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and Flu Syndrome (SG) caused by Influenza in Brazil and Maranhão in 2021 was described.

SES informs that the Maranhão Central Laboratory (Lacen) sent a sample of the case for genetic sequencing at the Evandro Chagas Institute, in Pará, a reference laboratory, to confirm the Darwin lineage.

For the population, the SES clarifies that in case of flu-like symptoms, the patient must seek assistance at the municipal health unit of reference.