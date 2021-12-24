Government gives Azul and Gol 10 days to explain problems at SAC

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security decided to notify, this Thursday (23), the companies Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras S/A and Gol Linhas Aéreas S/A for non-compliance with general rules in the Customer Service (SAC).

Companies have 10 calendar days, after receiving the notification, to manifest themselves. Passengers complained that they are unable to reach airlines by telephone to obtain information about their trips, clarify doubts, make complaints.

The national consumer secretary, Juliana Domingues, told the CNN that the preliminary investigations will investigate alleged irregularities in the conduct of the companies, which could result in the imposition of fines. The notification brings the following questions:

What are the official means of service available to the consumer?

Inform if you have, in the first electronic menu, the options for contacting the attendant, complaining and canceling contracts and services, pursuant to article 4 of Decree No. 6.523/2008, which dictates the SAC service rules;

How long on average does the consumer take to be effectively served by the

SAC?

SAC? Why are consumers struggling to get in touch with the company?

Justify why option “9” (talk to the attendant) is disabled, since the consumer is referred to option “star”, in which the service is not completed.

What is the deadline for the resumption of direct customer service systems by the first month

To CNN, Azul said it was waiting to be notified before commenting on the matter. Gol was also contacted and has not yet manifested itself.

Last week, the Ministry of Justice notified Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos, also known as Ita, to explain why it canceled flights on Christmas Eve. The company claims that by “operational adjustments”, the

Grupo Itapemirim temporarily suspended all operations.