Government spent nearly R$150m on secret trips in 2021 – News

Throughout 2021, at least one out of every four federally paid business trips was made confidentially. According to information provided by the Transparency Portal, the Executive paid R$ 146.1 million in almost 75.9 thousand trips and did not provide details such as itinerary, itinerary and data on the employees who traveled, such as name and title.

The amount spent on these secret trips corresponds to 26.4% of the total that the federal government has used from public coffers this year with business trips. Considering all tickets, daily rates, insurance and other related services, the Executive banked 331,492 trips at a cost of R$ 537.45 million. The numbers were last updated on December 10th.

Taking into account the distribution of trips carried out by the government this year, the percentage of confidential displacements is the highest of all.

In comparison with the entire year 2020, the volume of secret trips paid by the Executive grew approximately 11% — last year, it was almost 68,500. Year-to-year costs have consequently also increased. Last year, the government used R$ 130.3 million with these displacements, 12.1% less than in 2021.

Police activities

The MJSP (Ministry of Justice and Public Security) was responsible for all trips kept confidential. Values ​​for each vary. There is, for example, a one-cent ticket, used on April 26 by the PRF (Federal Highway Police). On the other hand, there is a record of an international displacement of the PF (Federal Police) for six months, between January and July, which cost R$ 156,000. Of all publicly paid business trips in 2021, secret or not, this was the most expensive.

Another seven trips with information protected by secrecy, bankrolled by the ministry, cost more than R$ 100,000, including six abroad and one inside Brazil. Four of them are among the 10 most expensive of the year, having cost, respectively, R$ 135.2 thousand, R$ 133.1 thousand, R$ 132.2 thousand and R$ 111.9 thousand.

According to the Transparency Portal, most trips made in 2021 by bodies subordinate to the MJSP are treated confidentially. Of the 111,087 displacements paid for by the folder, only 35,195 — which cost nearly R$ 85.5 million — contain information on who has traveled, where, if the trip was by car or plane and, in some cases, the reason for the trip, among other details.

In 2020, all secret trips were also made by the MJSP, but only three cost more than BRL 100,000 to the public coffers: one for BRL 149.2 million, another for BRL 135.6 million and the last for BRL 107.7 million.

“Sensitive information”

In response to the R7, the MJSP press office explained that the trips were made on business by employees of the Federal Police, Federal Highway and National Penitentiary Department.

According to the folder, “data on the quantity, distribution, location and mobilization of servants of Organs aforementioned agencies are protected by confidentiality, as they have sensitive information that could compromise police operations or expose intelligence activities, inspections and other police work”.

According to the ministry, secrecy is based on the article of the Law on Access to Information, which deals with the classification of information regarding the degree and terms of secrecy.

According to the standard, information whose disclosure or unrestricted access may, for example, compromise intelligence activities, as well as ongoing investigation or inspection, related to the prevention or prosecution of infringements.