Grêmio announces the hiring of Nicolas, first reinforcement for 2022 | Guild

Grêmio officially announced the first hiring for 2022. left-back Nicolas, of the Athletic. The 24-year-old player arrives on loan until December of next year.

The hiring was an indication of coach Vagner Mancini, who worked with the player at Atlético-GO. All-rounder, he can also act as a third defender.

Nicolas is announced as Grêmio reinforcement — Photo: Grêmio/Divulgação

Nicolas began his career at Athletico in 2016 and went on loan at Ponte Preta (2018) and Atlético-GO (between 2019 and 2020). He lived the best moment at the club in Goiás, where he was the absolute titleholder. He played 92 matches and scored four goals for Dragão.

Back in Hurricane 2021, he was Abner’s direct replacement for the position. He played 34 matches, playing the Brasileirão, the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Sudamericana.

The player arrives at the beginning to dispute position with Diogo Barbosa, as Grêmio decided not to renew with Bruno Cortez for 2022. Guilherme Guedes, another left-back in the squad, was released before the end of the Brasileirão and has no guaranteed stay.

In addition to Nicolas, Grêmio has three other signings well underway. They are right-back Orejuela and defender Bruno Alves, both from São Paulo, and forward Janderson, who belongs to Corinthians and was on loan at Atlético-GO.