Grêmio confirms the hiring of Orejuela and announces second reinforcement for 2022 | Guild

Minutes after announcing its first reinforcement for 2022, Grêmio confirmed yet another signing. The club made the return of Orejuela official. Passing through Tricolor in 2020, the Colombian arrives on loan from São Paulo and signs for a season.

Orejuela is the second reinforcement made official by Grêmio and should be presented in January, in the team’s re-presentation. This Thursday, Tricolor also announced the signing of left-back Nicolas, on loan from Athletico.

The Colombian player wore the tricolor shirt in 2020 and played in Libertadores, the Brazilian and State Championships. In total, there were 31 games, one goal scored and the title of the Gaucho Championship. At the time, the management sent the definitive purchase of Cruzeiro, but gave up at the last minute due to a disagreement between the clubs.

At 26 years old, Orejuela fulfills the characteristics mentioned by soccer vice-president Denis Abrahão for the assembly of the squad that will dispute the Series B: speed and strength. But he comes from a low season in São Paulo. Suffered from injuries and acted only 15 times in 2021, with one goal and one assist.

In addition to the two full-backs, Grêmio has two other signings well underway. Defender Bruno Alves, also from São Paulo, must terminate with the São Paulo club and sign a two-year contract. The other is forward Janderson, who belongs to Corinthians and was on loan at Atlético-GO.