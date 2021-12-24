Grêmio hires right-back Orejuela for Serie B dispute

With the planning of reformulating the cast of players, Grêmio is in full swing in the market to reinforce the team in the Serie B dispute.

With a very arduous journey for the next season, the main objective of the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul is to return to the elite of Brazilian football as soon as possible. For this, the need to assemble a competitive group is essential for the club.

In search of players who are not popular and who meet the needs of the team, Grêmio officially announced the hiring of right-back Orejuela, from São Paulo, to compose the line of defense. Aged 26, the player is considered to have the ideal characteristics to form a team capable of playing the second division in a dignified manner and with chances to move up. Having played for the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul last year, the Colombian has an important accumulation of experience playing on Brazilian football’s lawns.

Club Kiss’ judgment will be interrupted due to Grêmio and Corinthians

Christmas Package and other signings are close at hand

With the signings of defender Bruno Alves, forward Janderson and full-backs Nicolas and Orejuela already confirmed, Grêmio intends to enter 2022 already with a team outline.

Trying to relieve the club’s payroll, the direction of the tricolor gaucho searches the market in search of an alternative with an efficient cost-benefit, on and off the field.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, twitter, The Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Disclosure Guild