Harry and Meghan include in their Christmas card the first photo of their daughter Lili – International

WASHINGTON – THE prince harry gives England and your wife, Meghan Markle, released the first photograph of their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana, including a picture of the baby on the postcard with which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wish their followers a Merry Christmas.

The photo shows the couple, their first child, Archie, and “Lili”, who was born six months ago. The photograph is accompanied by a message from the two in which they point out that Lilibet’s birth in 2021 made them a family.

The couple added that they had made a donation, although without indicating the amount, “to various organizations that honor and protect families, from those being displaced from Afghanistan to American families in need of paternity/maternity leave.”

Specifically, the Dukes donated the money to seven organizations, including Team Rubicon, Marshall Plan for Mothers, Human First Coalition, and Paid Leave For All. The Team Rubicon organization’s website was one of those that released the Christmas card.

Maternity and paternity leave has been one of the causes that Markle, 40, has embraced since leaving her acting career and marrying Prince Henry.

In October, Markle urged American political leaders that paid maternity and paternity leave be included as part of the President’s government’s legislative initiatives. Joe Biden.

Biden has already tried to pass the measure in Congress within a major social plan, but at the moment he does not have the votes to achieve it.

The message from the couple, who lives in California, does not mention at any time the crisis caused by covid-19 and that by the end of 2021 it will have caused around 5.4 million deaths, of which 810,000 in the United States and 148,000 in the United Kingdom./ EFE