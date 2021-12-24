Harry and Meghan share their daughter Lilibet’s first photo on Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shared the first photo of their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, as part of their 2021 holiday card, released six months after her birth.

Meghan is seen happily holding Lilibet in the air, while Harry balances his son Archie on his lap in the image, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

“This year, 2021, we welcome our daughter Lilibet to the world,” the couple wrote on the cover of the card. “Archie made us a ‘Mommy’ and a ‘Daddy’, and Lili made us a family.”

Meghan gave birth to Lilibet – named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who goes by that nickname – in a Santa Barbara hospital in June of this year.

The royal pair then explained that they were donating money this year to various organizations “that honor and protect families,” including those that focus on Afghan resettlement and organizations that support paid parental leave in the United States.

Christmas is looking a little different for the British royal family this year, due to the rise in Ômicron cases in the UK.

Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, will be joined by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, for Christmas at Windsor Castle, changing her plans as cases increase.

In a typical year, the Queen travels to her Sandringham country estate for the family’s annual Christmas retreat.

However, in recent weeks, the palace has taken additional precautions due to the coronavirus, including canceling a prenatal lunch that the monarch usually offers for the whole family.

