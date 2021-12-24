“He got frustrated”; holder makes promise to Rueda and guarantees his permanence at Santos in 2022

the attacker Leo Baptistão bet on the pre-season in 2022 to come back on top at Santos after poor performances at the beginning of his spell at the heart team. The 29-year-old athlete arrived at the Alvinegro Praiano away from your ideal physical shape. He had a serious knee injury late last year, which enabled the player to play just two matches for the Wuhan, gives China, after surgery and eight months of recovery.

Baptist recognize the bad time you had in Fish, but makes promise to the fans next season. The player stated that he is staying at Santos and intends to make a comeback. The athlete had no time off and played seven consecutive games, until he got injured 11 minutes into the match against the Atlético-MG, where he opened his calf on October 13th. The team’s medical department considered the problem to be serious.

THE attacker he was coming off a period of inactivity of about a month and it took him two weeks to improve his physical part. In the premiere by saints, played 62 minutes against the Cuiabá, where it was replaced with some boos. Over the course of the 2021 season, the player’s performance was well below expectations. In ten games played, he did not score no goals.

According to information from the site ‘UOL Sport‘, people close to the player reported that he felt bad for not having directly contributed to Santos’ reaction in the Brazilian championship, but felt relief for staying in the first division. The intention of the club’s medical department is for the player to reach 100% physically for the Paulista championship.

Leo Baptistão made a great effort to defend the shirt of the saints, where he accepted a salary well below that received in the China in addition to being inferior to the proposal he received from the International. The athlete’s maturity is not even among the greatest of the cast of Fish. The 29-year-old athlete has a contract with the São Paulo team until May 2023. The player has worked for teams such as: Madrid’s athletic, Betis, Villarreal and spanish before the Wuhan.