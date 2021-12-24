“He will be very grateful”

posted on 12/23/2021 5:30 PM



The presenter went far in the double sense – (credit: Reproduction/TV Globo)

The presenter Ana Maria Braga doesn’t miss a chance to go viral, and this Thursday (12/23), the blonde got another unusual — and hilarious — moment ahead of More you.

It was still morning when Ana Maria teaches a recipe for the traditional Christmas dinners. So far so good, the situation got funny even when the presenter started treading on the delicate line between double meanings.

“I’ll wash the turkey inside and out with ease. Rub. Ah! I forgot to pass the lemon. And that I was excited about my turkey,” she began.

The next part was with the cornmeal and Ana Maria followed in grace: “Place the cornmeal. Once that’s done, he massaged the turkey, he’ll be very grateful to you and he’ll be happy with life after a massage with affection, love and desire”.

Globo wasted no time and already posted the video on the networks:

