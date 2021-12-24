Health Department issues alerts and monitors H3N2 cases in Santa Catarina

The Santa Catarina Health Department (SES/SC) issued a warning to the health services of all Santa Catarina municipalities about the need to consider the Influenza virus (flu) as the causative agent of cases of Flu Syndrome (SG) and Respiratory Syndrome Severe Acute (SRAG), especially in the highest risk population, such as children, the elderly and those with comorbidities.

The measure is necessary due to the increase in identified cases in Santa Catarina, as well as the registration of disease transmission in other states of the country. In Santa Catarina, so far, 56 cases of flu have been confirmed, 53 of which occurred between the end of November and December. Of this total, the H3N2 subtype was identified in 33 cases.

The director of DIVE, João Augusto Brancher Fuck, clarifies that the purpose of influenza surveillance is to identify a change in the epidemiological profile of the disease, in order to timely guide the health services, as well as initiate the appropriate treatment with the drug Tamiflu “A early therapy reduces both the duration of symptoms and the occurrence of complications that can lead to death”, emphasizes the director.

The influenza virus (flu)

Influenza or flu is an acute viral infection that affects the respiratory system and has a high potential for transmission. There are three types of influenza/flu viruses: A, B and C Types A and B are responsible for seasonal epidemics, with influenza A virus being responsible for large pandemics. Among the influenza A virus subtypes are A (H1N1) and A (H3N2).

Flu symptoms start suddenly and present as fever, dry cough, sore throat, muscle pain, headache, and fatigue. They usually last for seven days, although coughing, malaise and fatigue may last for a few weeks. However, some cases, especially in individuals with risk factors and/or conditions, can progress to a more serious condition, known as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), requiring hospitalization.

Transmission of the influenza virus, which causes the flu, is more common in cold seasons such as autumn and winter, but the virus circulates throughout the year. Therefore, summer transmission, even if atypical, can occur.

Therefore, it is important to reinforce prevention measures against the disease “The flu and Covid-19 are respiratory diseases transmitted in a very similar way. So when we prevent Covid-19, we also prevent the flu. It is essential to follow the recommendations of the cough etiquette, keep the rooms ventilated and continue using the mask in closed places or in which distance cannot be maintained”, explains the director of DIVE/SC.

To prevent the flu you need to:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol gel;

Use disposable tissue for nasal hygiene;

Cover your nose and mouth with your forearm when sneezing or coughing;

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth mucous membranes;

Do not share objects of personal use, such as cutlery, plates, glasses or bottles;

Keep the mask on, especially in poorly ventilated places or where it is not possible to maintain social distance;

Keep environments well ventilated;

Avoid close contact with people who have signs or symptoms of flu;

Avoid leaving the house during a period of disease transmission;

Avoid agglomerations and closed environments (try to keep the rooms ventilated);

Adopt healthy habits, such as a balanced diet and fluid intake.

Flu vaccination

In Santa Catarina, the Flu Vaccination Campaign for priority groups took place throughout the state between April 14th and July 9th. As of July 10, municipalities that still had available doses were able to vaccinate the general population. To carry out the Campaign, the state distributed 2,757,310 doses of the vaccine. The vaccine coverage achieved was 67.4%.

The flu vaccine used in the 2021 Campaign was trivalent and had the following composition: A/Victoria/2570/2019 (H1N1) pdm09; A/Hong Kong/2671/2019 (H3N2); and B/Washington/02/2019 (B/Victoria lineage). The influenza virus currently circulating in states such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia, among others, is a type A/Darwin/9/2021 (H3N2) virus, which was not included in the vaccine used in the 2021 Campaign. next year, there is already a recommendation for the vaccine applied to be quadrivalent and to include protection against the type A/Darwin/9/2021 (H3N2) virus.