Health releases public consultation for childhood vaccination

The Ministry of Health began yesterday, at 23:59, the public consultation on the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old against covid-19. Anyone can make their “contributions” until January 2, 2022.

Despite the decision of the folder, childhood vaccination with Pfizer’s immunizing agent — the only one released to be applied to this audience — was approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) on December 16th. Countries like the United States are already vaccinating children.

Before writing their opinion, those interested in participating in the public consultation are advised by Health to read a document. In it, the folder states that it recommends the inclusion of the public in vaccination, “but in a non-compulsory way” and that a medical prescription and parental authorization will be required. During an interview yesterday, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, had already stated that the government would recommend authorization as long as there was a medical prescription.

The text presents, for example, data that children have fewer symptoms than adults when infected with covid-19.

“Such relevance, with regard to the issue of vaccination of children in this age group, is due to the fact that it is a public in full development and with gaps in terms of the cost-benefit of this vaccination considering the current epidemiological and regulatory scenario”, justifies the Ministry of Health.

According to the folder, on January 4th there will be a public hearing and on January 5th the ministry will announce its decision.

The document also speaks of the percentage of cases in children among the global numbers and the survey carried out by Pfizer for the application of the vaccine in children.

“Some questions remain unanswered about covid-19 vaccination in children aged 5 to 11 years, including the duration of protection and the need for booster doses, especially given the lower risk of serious illness in this age group,” he says. the ministry.

The ministry also proposes the following division of the public to apply the immunizing agent:

Children with disabilities or comorbidities;

Children who live with people from the covid-19 risk group;

Children without comorbidities between 10 and 11 years old;

Children without comorbidities between 8 and 9 years old;

Children without comorbidities between 6 and 7 years old;

Children without comorbidities aged 5 years.

Vaccination card and parental consent

After reading the document, the person interested in participating in the public consultation can answer a form with their personal data and also mark questions asked by Health.

Among the questions, the folder asks if the citizen agrees with vaccination “non-compulsory” in children, if the “benefit should be analyzed on a case-by-case basis”, if it should be necessary to have a medical prescription and even the opinion regarding the “non-mandatory presentation of the vaccination card” in schools or other establishments.

The form also leaves a space if the interested party wants to write a final comment.

Bolsonaro criticizes authorization

The issue has been criticized by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who said he had asked for the names of the members responsible for approving the measure, as soon as Anvisa announced the release of the immunizing agent to the public. The identification of the technicians responsible for the resolution, however, is in the public domain.

“I don’t know if it’s the directors and the president [da Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres] who reached that conclusion or if it was the staff member. But in any case, you have the right to know the names of the people who approved [a vacina] for your child from 5 years old. And you decide whether it pays off or not,” Bolsonaro said.

Before approval, directors of the regulatory agency had already received death threats if they released the vaccination to children.

The man suspected of making the threats reportedly sent an email on October 28 to the directors. “Making it very clear to those responsible, from top to bottom: whoever threatens, whoever threatens my son’s physical safety: will be killed,” said an excerpt of the message.