Health units in SP feel overloaded by an influenza A outbreak

THE flu epidemic is already a reality in São Paulo, in the evaluation of professionals who are part of the front line in patient care in São Paulo. Nurses, doctors and managers of health posts and emergency care units in the capital report a spike in the number of cases of respiratory diseases in the last two weeks.

In just one UBS located in the east of the city, the number of PCR tests for detection of coronavirus jumped from 3 to 16 per day on average. The symptoms are confused and only the test can clarify which disease it is. “We are with an overload similar to the moments of Covid-19 pandemic peak“, explains a person in charge of the post who prefers not to be identified, due to restrictions of the Municipal Health Department.

The main difference currently is that, unlike the period between April and July this year, most tests carried out now give negative results.

In the waiting rooms of units throughout the capital, the number of patients awaiting appointments is multiplying, sometimes for up to 2 hours, just the time for screening. Also noteworthy is the number of children with respiratory symptoms.

Due to limitations imposed by the municipal Health Department and by the social organizations that manage the basic care units, none of the health professionals approached by the article agreed to identify themselves.

In three units visited, guardians reported a 300% increase in the number of patients between the first and second week of December. On average, in these units, there were 20 consultations per day for respiratory syndromes. In recent days, the number of people seeking care with these symptoms has jumped to at least 60 daily.

Since last week, the State of São Paulo is already in a state of attention to the increase in cases of flu, but Governor João Dória says that it is still not possible to confirm an epidemic in the state. According to SMS, . Half of the cases were classified as suspected Covid-19.

The flu cases in Brazil this year-end, including the epidemic in Rio de Janeiro, are mainly associated with the “Darwin” strain of the Influenza A (H3N2) virus, which was the predominant strain of the most recent flu season in the Northern hemisphere. One of the hypotheses for the increase in cases in Brazil is that the Darwin lineage is not included in the composition of current vaccines in use in the southern hemisphere, which follow the WHO recommendation.

In the wake of openings and flexibilities in social isolation, including holding parties and concerts throughout Brazil, currently. Between November 28 and December 17, influenza caused 16 deaths, while Covid-19 caused 23 deaths.

In general, national influenza vaccination campaigns in Brazil start in April, anticipating the arrival of winter, with the aim of protecting the body of the most vulnerable people, such as the elderly and children, immunosuppressed people and people with comorbidities.

The Butantan Institute, producer of flu vaccines applied in the country by the Unified Health System (SUS), said in a statement that .

Preventive measures

The increase in influenza cases and the advancement of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus have led to . The obligation was scheduled to expire on December 31, but the government has revised the plans.

The WHO says that, this Thursday (23), the 469 UBS serve users with flu symptoms without the need for an appointment. On Friday (24), Christmas Eve, the units will exclusively care, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, for cases with respiratory symptoms, and the Municipal Hospital of Brasilândia had 258 of its beds reserved to treat patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srags), resulting from both the flu and Covid-19, and the ministry claims it is hiring 280 doctors and nurses to speed up the screening and care of the population in UPAs and AMAs.