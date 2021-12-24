High number of flu cases causes lack of Tamiflu in SP pharmacies; manufacturer denies shortages | São Paulo

With the rise of flu cases in the city of São Paulo, pharmacies in the capital report the lack of the oseltamivir phosphate drug, Tamiflu. The drug is prescribed for patients who have Flu Syndrome (GS) or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG).

THE g1 went to three pharmacies in the West Zone this Thursday (23) and all reported that the drug was lacking in the unit and in the network.

At Drogaria São Paulo, attendants stated that demand increased and that for a few days the group has not been receiving new shipments. Drogasil’s attendants already said that Tamiflu has been missing for about three days. “It’s one of the drugs that people are looking for most lately, but it’s out of stock,” said one official.

On the Panvel network, the product was delivered last week, however, all units were sold on the first day. “No store has it, I think 800 units were delivered and everything was sold on the first day it arrived, we don’t even have a forecast of when it will arrive,” said a clerk.

UBSs in the capital will start treating patients with flu symptoms without an appointment

Chemical engineer Márcio Gomes Valente, 38, who lives in the East Zone, was also looking for the drug on Wednesday (22) for his son who tested positive for the Influenza A virus, the flu.

He says that he went to three pharmacies in the Mooca region and did not find Tamiflu. “I went to Drogasil, Droga Raia, Rede Pague Menos and two health centers. An employee at the first health center informed me that the medicine had run out, and at the second station it was also out of stock. system and I was told it was out of Tamiflu in the entire network.”

Márcio found the medicine in a manipulation unit of the Sinete chain, where an attendant stated that the raw material for handling the medicine was lacking and that they only had three units of the medicine.

Amanda Roldan, 32, set up a task force with family members looking for Tamiflu for her 23-year-old sister, who tested positive for the flu virus on Wednesday (22). “We looked in pharmacies in the capital and in Embu das Artes, where my parents live. We didn’t find it anywhere, I also went to drugstores in the Paulista region and none had. In all of them, the employees informed that many people were looking for it”, he says .

She says that, around 9 pm, they managed to find a unit of the medicine in a pharmacy in the Vila Mascote region, in the South Zone.

Through social networks, Internet users also report the difficulty in finding the product.

In a statement, the manufacturer Roche Farma Brasil, informed that “its logistical operation in relation to the drug Tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate), considering supply and distribution, remains normalized throughout the national territory”.

He also said that the “company continues to fulfill the orders received in its entirety, without delays in terms of the pre-established delivery period with customers. Committed to responding urgently to the seasonal and growing demand for medication”.

Abrafarma, which represents the main chains of pharmacies and drugstores, informed that it has not received, so far, reports of shortages of the product.

OVERCROWDING IN HEALTH CENTERS

THE g1 he sought out the companies Drogasil, Drogaria São Paulo and Pavanel to talk about the shortage.

Drogaria São Paulo informed that, “due to a sudden increase in demand for this drug, it identified a punctual stock shortage in some stores. The drugstore also informs that an increase in stock has already been provided and will be sent to stores as a matter of urgency. from the Web”.

Drogasil and Pavanel did not respond until the last update of this report.

The drug can also be obtained free of charge from the city’s health service network. For this, according to the Municipal Health Department, non-hospitalized patients, family members or guardians must go to one of the 493 posts where the medicine is available, taking a medical prescription, in a simple prescription, issued by public or private services.

In a statement, the secretariat informed that “oseltamivir, the active principle of Tamiflu, is centralized acquisition and distribution by the Ministry of Health to the states, and that new quantities were requested from the State Health Department for patient care. municipal health units are supplied”.

As a way of trying to contain cases of flu, the City of São Paulo decided to open a new stage of vaccination as of this Friday (24). This Thursday (23), the municipality received 1 million doses of the immunizing agent against influenza from the Butantan Institute.

The new doses will be aimed at people who have not yet been vaccinated in 2021, and vaccination will take place in all 469 Basic Health Units (UBSs), always from 7am to 7pm.

Health post capacity

Flu cases increase in several cities in the State of SP

The increase in cases of people with flu symptoms is causing overcrowding and confusion in healthcare facilities in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. In the city of São Paulo, attendances for flu syndrome increased by 48%.

At the São Paulo State Civil Servant Hospital, in the south of São Paulo, patients complain about the lack of doctors, capacity and delays in care. People who came to the hospital with flu-like symptoms were lying in the hallways and even on the floor for lack of space.

Between the afternoon of Wednesday (22) and the morning of this Thursday (23), many people gathered in the waiting rooms while waiting for assistance. With the delay, many gave up going to the doctor and returned home.

“Last week I was here with her [paciente]. Today they referred us to the Covid-19 sector as she has back pain. I took her out of there, this is total disregard for the civil servant”, stated Rosinete Ferreira Pies, who was accompanying a patient at the Hospital doServer and withdrew from the service due to the delay.

In the South Zone of São Paulo, at the UPA in Vila Mariana, patients waited up to 6 hours for an appointment. “I stayed from 8 pm to 4 am. The service took a long time, the blood test took a while to be ready”, says Karla Pietra Macedo Ferreira.

In Guarulhos, Greater São Paulo, eight people were confirmed with influenza H3N2, another 27 are waiting for the results of the tests. This year, the number of people with flu symptoms increased by 26% compared to last year.