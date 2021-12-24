Highlights and disappointments: ge elects Palmeiras’ best and worst in the 2021 season | palm trees

The 2021 season of Palmeiras ended with the historic three-time champion of the Copa Libertadores. After starting the year celebrating the triple crown of 2020, Verdão kept its routine of achievements under the command of Abel Ferreira.

The continental title sealed in history players like Weverton and Raphael Veiga, two of the main names in Verdão of the year.

On the other hand, despite the euphoria for taking the main title of the season, Verdão had its disappointments, including players who shone in the last campaign, such as Luiz Adriano.

Below, the ge makes an analysis of the highlights and disappointments of the Verdão season. Check out:

Weverton defends David Luiz's cross at Palmeiras v Flamengo — Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

A recurrent figure in the squad’s call lists, the 21 shirt has established itself as one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of Palmeiras.

In the season in which he hit the 200-game mark for Verdão (there are 205 now), Weverton was elected by the CBF as the best archer in the Brasileirão and even entered the selection of the best in the Libertadores.

Palmeiras defense highlights, Weverton and Gustavo Gómez receive awards

Raphael Veiga, from Palmeiras, with the Libertadores cup — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras

The shirt 23 had already distinguished himself in the triple crown, but in the 2021 season he ended up as a technical lead at Palmeiras.

Scorer of 18 goals, he scored the most important of them in the Libertadores final, against Flamengo. Like Weverton, he ended the year as champion, but also full of individual trophies: Bola de Prata, best midfielder in the Brasileirão according to CBF and part of the Libertadores team.

At 26 min of the 2nd half – goal from inside the area by Raphael Veiga do Palmeiras against Santos

Gustavo Scarpa in the match between Palmeiras and Atlético-GO — Photo: Marcos Riboli

He was the Palmeirense with the most participations in goals in the season: 30, being eight scored by him and 22 assists. The good numbers made Gustavo Scarpa the player with the most games of the year (counting the end of the 2020 season): 70.

Although he had moments in reserve, he returned to the team in the final stretch of the season and started in the Libertadores final, playing at left-back and highly praised.

At 6 min of the 1st half – free-kick by Gustavo Scarpa do Palmeiras against Bahia

Danilo during the match between Palmeiras and Sport — Photo: Cesar Greco

The base spawn had its season with more games as a professional (47) and was the only Palmeirense to play in all the matches in the Libertadores title campaign (13).

He was a starter for most of the season, even with Felipe Melo as a competitor in the position. With the departure of the captain, the shirt 28 starts 2022 as one of the foundations of Abel Ferreira’s team.

At 28 min of the 1st half – goal from inside the area by Danilo do Palmeiras against Juventude

Gustavo Gómez and Felipe Melo, from Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

Best defender in the 2021 Brasileirão, the defender was the captain when Felipe Melo did not play, as in the final of the Libertadores.

Multi-champion for the club, the Paraguayan ends the season with idol status for a large part of the fans, as well as Weverton.

At 18 min of the 1st half – Gustavo Gómez do Palmeiras headed goal against Santos

Luiz Adriano asks fans for silence during Palmeiras and Sport — Photo: Marcos Riboli

Top scorer of the season’s triple crown with 20 goals, Luiz Adriano had a 2021 very messed up. First because of a knee discomfort, which took him out of combat.

Then, public problems with the Palmeiras fans. With only five goals in the season, the shirt 10 said he doesn’t want to leave, but the atmosphere with the Palmeiras team is bad and he should be negotiated.

Abel Ferreira watches Gabriel Menino training at Palmeiras — Photo: César Greco/Agência Palmeiras

Featured in his first year as a professional, Gabriel Menino was called up by the main Brazilian team and won Olympic gold, but in Verdão he dropped his performance.

After 61 appearances in the 2020 season, he made just 34 in 2021, and has become one of the last options in both midfield and right back.

Matheus Fernandes during the match between Athletico-PR and Palmeiras — Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF

Rehired after leaving Barcelona, ​​Matheus Fernandes arrived amid heavy competition in midfield and without much game rhythm.

Often even outside the bench, the midfielder played seven matches in 2021, being the only professional athlete to act in the final straight of the Brasileirão with the under-20, precisely to recover the ideal rhythm, as he played little in the Palmeiras and before in Barça itself.

Danilo Barbosa won the Copa Libertadores in the first year of Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco

First reinforcement of the season, Danilo Barbosa arrived signed by his trip to Europe and the fact that he had already worked with Abel Ferreira.

But shirt 18 was most of the time a supporting role in the season. Even so, Verdão tries to keep it for at least another six months, on loan from Nice, from France.

Luan Silva during training for Palmeiras at Academia de Futebol — Photo: Cesar Greco

Still recovering from knee surgery in 2020, Luan Silva did not act in the season and will leave the club with only one game played.

Considered very promising when arriving from Vitória, the forward was very disturbed by injuries and was never able to confirm the expectations created in Verdão.