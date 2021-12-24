Horizon Forbidden West has huge skill tree, with 6 play styles

Horizon 2: Forbidden West is one of the highlights of the latest edition of Game Informer, which is available to its subscribers. But information is already circulating on the internet, and we now know that Guerrilla Games has prepared a pretty robust skill tree for Aloy in the new game.

One of the game’s landscapes in new screenshots from Game InformerSource: Game Informer

To start with, the skills are separated into six different playing styles, which are (in free translation):

Warrior – for melee attacks

Trap – for traps, obviously

Survivor – life improvements and resources

Infiltrator – focus on futivity

Huntress – for ranged attacks

Master of Machines – mastery of machines and technologies

Another unpublished screenshot showing new machinesSource: Game Informer

Each of these styles has between 20 and 30 skills. But the player is not restricted to just one style of play and can mix up skills to make Aloy’s gameplay as you like.

One of the constructions that the player can interact with in the gameSource: Game Informer

A new feature in the game will also help players test these skills. They are “Melee Pits” (combat pits), where you can face other players in PvP or just train some combos with your new tricks.

Last screenshot shows a very busy marketSource: Game Informer

Other news revealed for Horizon 2: Forbidden West include a new system to upgrade weapons and tools on specific work tables, instead of just trading new and better ones with merchants. Of course, this system will require the collection of specific resources from machines and from nature.