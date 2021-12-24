How Fiat Uno will be seen in the used market and which versions are better – 12/23/2021

Every Brazilian has some history with Fiat Uno. Present in our market since 1984, it was the most important car of the Italian brand in Brazil.

It was an incredible 37 years, with more than 4 million units sold in just two generations, the first of which was in line for 29 years. In a world as competitive as automotive, these numbers are impressive. There’s no way to despise this trajectory, and even those who don’t like the cart owe respect to it.

But everything has an end, and Uno’s has arrived. Or at least that’s what it looks like. Fiat announced the special farewell series “Ciau”, limited to just 250 units. I, however, do not rule out the possibility that the name will be revived in the future, as has happened in other cases. Fiat itself did this with the 500, a popular classic from the past that is now offered as a premium car. The name “Uno” is still very strong.

This is not the first time that Uno has retired. I remember that all the press took for granted the farewell right after the Palio’s arrival in 1996.

I looked in my collection and found the edition of Quatro Rodas magazine from November of that year, with the article “O last dos Uno”. At the time, it really didn’t make sense to imagine that he could compete in the market with his new, much more modern brother, both of which had very similar prices.

History has shown that he not only coexisted, but always remained firm and strong in the market – and even watched Palio’s farewell, in February 2018.

Most striking versions

There were countless versions, some very interesting and coveted. There is no doubt that the favorites are the sporty ones, especially the 1994 Uno Turbo, the first national series produced with a turbo engine.

The small 1.4 engine imported from Italy delivered 118 hp of power, with a torque of 17.5 kgfm. It seems small compared to current engines, but it was enough to be able to enjoy the light body of 975 kg.

Wider bumpers and fender frames, larger wheels and a panel with turbo gauge gave even more exclusivity to the model. Today, the Uno Turbo is one of the most valued in the vintage car market and has room to grow even more.

One Turbo cover Image: Disclosure

In addition to the Turbo, the Unos “R” are also on the rise, especially until the 1990 model, last year with the original front, known as the “high front”.

My paternal grandfather had a few around that time, and I remember all the unique details very well, the red seat belts and black trunk lid being the coolest. Too bad that few survivors were left on the market.

One 1.6R Image: Disclosure

The last time Uno flirted with sportsmanship was in the second generation, with the Sporting version. The mechanics were not exclusive, the highlight was just visual and, in my opinion, it was well resolved.

It started with the well-known 1.4 Fire engine and ended with the 1.3 Firefly. I had the opportunity to test the Sporting 1.3 and it was an amazing car, with excellent performance and low fuel consumption. Few have been sold, but I dare say they will still be desired by car lovers in the future.

Fiat Uno Sporting Image: Disclosure

Apart from the sports versions, any other with the “tair front” has aroused interest in collectors. Even the simplest of all, the Uno Mille, a milestone in the history of the national industry for having been the first to benefit from the lowest IPI for vehicles with less than 1000 cm³.

Unlike other manufacturers, Fiat already had the small 1050 cm³ engine, which needed little adjustment to drop to 994 cm³, so it managed to get ahead of the competition and swam at arm’s length in the first years.

Even when Volkswagen, Ford and Chevrolet managed to adapt 1.0 engines in Gol, Escort and Chevette, the Uno remained the best of the 1.0, as these competitors were not as light as the Uno and suffered from these smaller engines.

Fiat Uno Mille: the first 1.0 in Brazil Image: Photo: Fiat | Disclosure

Rare and forgotten versions

What not everyone knows is that, before the “R” line, we had the Uno SX, which was the first sporty version of the model, presented in the first year.

The 1.3 engine yielded 10 hp more thanks to the double body carburetor and delivered good performance to the Uno, which, being light, never needed large engines. It was more discreet than the “R” line, and today it is almost impossible to see one on the streets, such is its rarity. It has space in the collectors’ shed, but it’s not as coveted as the others.

Fiat Uno SX 1984 Image: Disclosure

Another one that is practically impossible to see on the streets is the Uno CSL, which had the same velvety finish as the CSL versions of its brothers Premio and Elba, but kept the old panel, known as “satellite”.

Imported from Argentina only in the four-door body, this Uno spent very little time in line, as it cost almost the same as the recently launched Fiat Tipo, bigger and more modern than the Uno.

Fiat Uno CSL Image: Disclosure

Also with a more refined finish was the Uno CS Top, a very rare version that celebrated the 1st million Fiats sold in Brazil. I can’t even remember the last time I saw one of those on the streets, but it was a really cool version. It had a 1.5 engine, fog lights, black underbody strips and CSL hubcaps. Almost a 1.5R Uno in a suit and tie.

Fiat Uno CS Top Image: Disclosure

How is it in the used market

When a car goes out of line, it is common to fear that it will suffer from high devaluations, as well as problems with spare parts and lack of interest in the market. I think this is unlikely to happen with the Uno, a car that is seen on practically every street corner in Brazil.

It was not by chance that he sold more than 4 million units, but because he has a face in our country. It meets our needs very well and bravely faces the worst possible paths. Its maintenance has always been the simplest and cheapest, something attractive to many Brazilians.

Focusing more on these latest models, which received the 1.0 and 1.4 Fire family and 1.0 and 1.3 Firefly family engines, all are well regarded. I would have, and who knows I will still have, a Sporting 1.3. As I described above, the car is amazing, one of my favorites.

I dare say that only Unos equipped with the ill-fated Dualogic automated transmission are short-lived in the second-hand market. This type of transmission was not well accepted by Brazilians even after several updates, so it is a risky purchase.

Anyway, I was born in 1982, just two years before Uno, I’ll have to get used to the next few years without this dear little Italian among us. Ciao