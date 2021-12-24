How the metaverse will revolutionize health – Época Negócios

+



With metaverse, healthcare industry must pass new revolution (Photo: Getty Images )

Robotic surgery. Electronic medical record. Telemedicine. THE health sector it has already undergone an intense transformation in recent years, and this process was even more accelerated with the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic. From it, new challenges arose for companies in the segment, making them invest in innovation and adopt new technological resources.

Despite the importance of this moment, the real disruption in the healthcare industry, it seems, is yet to come: it will happen with the creation of the metaverse, a virtual world seen by many as the next frontier of the Internet, where users will interact using avatars .

Guilherme Hummel, scientific coordinator of Hospitalar Hub, a connection and development event for the healthcare sector in Latin America, and head mentor of the eHealth Mentor Institute (EMI), a corporate mentoring organization focused on providing strategic advice to investors, IT and communication providers in health and companies in the healthcare chain, he explains that this immersive environment is built from the union of health care technologies. virtual reality (VR), extended reality (XR) and augmented reality (AIR).

“They are nothing new, except that until now they have not served much, other than for the games and entertainment industries. However, three phenomena will make room for its health applications: the arrival of 5G, with faster connections and Internet speed, which will eliminate latency problems; the new self-care habits that emerged as a result of covid-19 and the explosion of gamification technologies, which went from millions of users to billions in the last decade”, points out the expert.

Based on this new context, the extended medical reality resources, according to Hummel, will improve the level of information that the doctor and the patient have and will be essential for the performance of surgical procedures, predictive diagnoses, rehabilitation, physiotherapy and other treatments, personalized medicine and training of professionals.

José Marcelo de Oliveira, director-president of Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, adds that population health, high complexity medicine and the telemedicine they will also particularly benefit from advancing the metaverse.

“This innovation will make it possible to monitor a large number of patients interactively and in real time, as well as bringing together experts from around the world to discuss cases and propose solutions, perform remote robotic procedures and improve quality interactions in telemetry”, he points out.

With all this movement, a series of benefits will be felt by professionals and patients: better preoperative planning, reduced surgery time, more precision and safety during procedures, reduced chances of intra- and postoperative complications and time for hospital stay, faster postoperative recovery and more personalized and assertive treatment.

Practical use of the metaverse in medicine

Currently, there are already some uses for metaverse technologies in the medical field, but they are still few and, in general, restricted to the most renowned hospitals. According to Oliveira, virtual reality is used, for example, in the treatment of some psychiatric cases, contributing to the reduction of anxiety in patients, and in the field of physiotherapy. In addition, both VR and RA have been used in operations, supporting surgical planning in complex situations and functioning as a navigator during the procedure.

“These innovations are already showing results and have a strong transformation potential. For this reason, our Digital Health and Innovation Center has a laboratory dedicated to the development of interactive solutions, with a focus on virtual and mixed reality”, says Hospital Alemão executive Oswaldo Cruz.

At the site, an extended reality exam analysis platform is being designed for use in pre, intra and postoperative planning. The novelty will allow doctors to discuss and analyze more difficult cases based on third-dimensional imaging exams.

In practice, they will have digital access to the patient’s organs, will be able to locate and visualize lesions, identify adjacent organs that may be affected and see what the best approach is – with augmented reality, imaging exams and digital tools will be superimposed on real scenarios and, with virtual reality, an immersion experience in a 3D universe will be possible, with the use of specific glasses.

The technology can be used in several medical areas, such as cardiology, oncology, trauma and orthopedics. “The vision for the coming years is for it to be fully integrated into the hospital’s operating room, becoming a daily tool for the team’s work”, says Oliveira.

Due to the need for self-care, Hummel believes that it is in applied telemedicine that the metaverse will come stronger. “At some point, we will have virtual consultations where patients and doctors will be integrated through XR. Thus, an ophthalmologist, even at a distance, can have a three-dimensional view of the patient’s eyes to find abnormalities, for example. And doctors from various specialties will be able to have access to the patient’s vital signs, sent via the internet.”

Istvan Camargo, head of Sabin’s Innovation Hub, adds that VR and VA technologies will also be applied on the personal side, for health promotion. “We are already seeing the use of gadgets in the practice of physical activity, but this will be expanded to other areas of self-care, including for people to get to know their bodies better. It is always crucial, when talking about health, to empower the patient.”

