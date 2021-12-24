How to apply for the new Nubank loan through the application?

THE Nubank launched a new line of credit a few weeks ago in partnership with Creditas, a Brazilian financial services startup. The companies promise to provide loans at lower interest rates, in addition to offering longer repayment terms.

It is a vehicle guarantee loan in which the consumer customer requests up to 90% of the value of the good. While he pays his installments, he can continue to use his vehicle, although he cannot sell it until the debt is paid off.

“In this modality, the customer will be able to continue using their vehicle normally. However, it will be sold to Nubank, that is, it cannot be sold until the loan is paid off”, explains Nubank

loan conditions

Credit can be paid in up to 60 months at lower interest rates than other types of credit. For this, it is necessary to meet some requirements, such as:

The vehicle must be a car;

The car cannot be more than 15 years old;

The client must live in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Goiás, Espírito Santo, Bahia, Pernambuco, Federal District, Alagoas, Ceará, Mato Grosso or Rio Grande do Norte ;

Models such as Ferrari and Maserati are not accepted as a guarantee.

Another advantage is that the contractor has the chance to apply for credit even if they have not yet paid off all the financing. For this, at least 50% of the car’s value must be paid.

Nubank’s vehicle-backed loan is gradually being released to Nubank’s customers. The expectation is that in just a few months it will be available to everyone.