How to track Santa Claus around the world

Santa Claus has already filled the sleigh with toys for all the girls and boys who were good this year and made sure the reindeer were securely tethered for takeoff.

Now they are traveling around the world to visit millions of families.

As you wait to hear the ringing of bells, which means Santa Claus is near, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) has a tracking system to show the good old man’s progress throughout. the world.

The agency, responsible for protecting the airspace of the United States and Canada, activated its magical sled tracking system at 8 am (GMT), this Christmas Eve.

People can follow Santa’s journey around the world on the organization’s website.

Americans also have the option of calling the command center and an operator, or a recording, will tell you Santa’s current whereabouts.

“Due to concerns with Covid, the Norad Santa Claus Tracking Operations Center will have fewer phone operators, so anyone who calls and doesn’t find a volunteer will hear an updated recording of Santa’s current location,” says a statement to press.

The tracking service can also be accessed through Amazon Alexa, OnStar and the Bing search engine, according to the statement.

This is the 66th year that NORAD has tracked Santa’s Christmas journey around the world.

As the press release says, it all started accidentally in 1955, when an ad in a local newspaper informed the kids that they could call Santa Claus directly – but the contact number was wrong.

“Instead of calling Santa Claus, the phone rang for duty crew commander, US Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup, at the Operations Center of Continental Air Defense Command, the predecessor of the Norad organization,” he says. the note.

“Colonel Shoup quickly realized that a mistake had been made and assured the children that he was Santa Claus.”

According to the agency, this is how the tradition began and they have continued since the creation of Norad in 1958. Millions of families and children around the world use the tracking service, the organization said.

