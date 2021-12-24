Huawei mixes luxury and unprecedented circular screen in new folding cell phone | Cell

Huawei has unveiled a new folding cell phone that has a curious difference: a small circular screen on the outside, just 1 inch in diameter, for quick access to notifications. Called the P50 Pocket, the device launched this Thursday (23) has a luxurious finish and can now be purchased in China. There is no expected arrival in Brazil.

The P50 Pocket datasheet includes a 6.9-inch main screen when opened, with a 120 Hz refresh rate, technology that is becoming standard among premium models. The phone also features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor and 4,000 mAh battery.

P50 Pocket from Huawei has 120 Hz screen — Photo: Press Release/Huawei

The device is being sold in two versions, one with 8GB of RAM memory and 256GB of internal storage, and the other with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of space. The suggested launch price is 8,988 yuan (about R$8,000 excluding taxes) and 10,988 yuan (R$9,800), respectively.

There is also an option signed by the Dutch designer Iris van Herpen, finished in shades of gold and silver, which are characteristic of the artist. The Huawei P50 Pocket also has a tree leaf pattern texture that covers the entire outside of the device.

P50 Pocket offers a version signed by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen — Photo: Press Release/Huawei

To complete, the smartphone has a triple camera: a 40 megapixel main camera, a 13 MP ultra wide and a 32 MP SuperSpectrum camera, which, according to the manufacturer, would be able to capture details in places with low light. According to the website The Verge, the P50 Pocket features facial unlock on the main screen and fingerprint unlock on the side.

The news will not reach the United States because of the sanctions imposed by the government of that country, still under Donald Trump’s administration. Due to allegations of alleged industrial espionage, US companies were “banned” from trading technologies and establishing partnerships with Huawei. Thus, the Chinese manufacturer’s devices do not have Google’s communication or management apps.