Hugo Souza asks for girlfriend in marriage after controversial breakup

Hugo Souza, Flamengo’s goalkeeper, asked his current girlfriend, Evelyn Gomides, to marry him during a ceremony held last Wednesday night. It is the second time that the Rio de Janeiro club archer is engaged this year.

Before, in April, Hugo Souza ended his engagement with Nathássia Brito due to the presence of the goalkeeper in a clandestine party. Other Flamengo players attended the event after winning the Super Cup.

The red-black conquest, at Mané Garrincha, would have excited the goalkeeper. Champion against Palmeiras, on April 11, Neneca – as he is known – had already participated in a party with Flamengo’s cast. During the players’ break, he reserved a house in Vargem Grande, on the west side of Rio. In the event, according to the newspaper ‘Extra’, Hugo would have betrayed his ex-fiancée.

Now, eight months later, the goalkeeper celebrates his union with medical student Evelyn Gomides

“Without words to describe what was last night, God placed in my heart the desire for this service, and it as always surpassed all my expectations, gratitude to God for the life of my family, my mother, my sister, and mine brother, friend and pastor Gabriel Simões, who opened the doors for me so that we could have this party, Gratitude defines”, Hugo wrote on social networks.

“A special thanks to my fiancee Evelyn Gomides, who accepted my request, to live with me the rest of our lives together, before God, I love you so much my love, and I thank God every day for having you, thank you for coming in in this madness of life with me and for wanting to live everything by my side, I love you and I will love you forever! Gratitude to my friends and guests who attended and brightened last night I love your life, thank you for yesterday and for being channels of God for my life,” he added.