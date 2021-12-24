Hyoran, Nacho and Borrero, SAF departures, according to manager and Bernanrd’s message: Atlético news | fans

Galo is looking for another defender, a defensive midfielder and a forward and Cuca has been making the “bridge” between the board and targets in the market.
According to journalist Milton Neves, Galo was negotiating with the PSG star, from France. However, the information was discarded by Sérgio Coelho, the athletic president.
Coritiba, Grêmio and América-MG are eyeing Hyoran, but speculation about Nacho’s departure is unfounded, according to Sérgio Coelho.
Check out what the president revealed about Dylan Borrero’s chance to leave Rooster in 2022.
We are going to prepare a lot for Atlético pfor a possible move to the SAF. It is not a simple process. But it will be extremely necessary for the big clubs in Brazil in our understanding. An understanding of mine, Rubens, Rafael, Renato Salvador, Ricardo Guimarães, José Murilo“, said Sérgio Coelho.
“I don’t have the exact number here. Newspapers always publish. Between R$40 million and R$50 million. We’re trying to make a deal. We have a good relationship with the new direction of Atlético-MG and we are trying to reach an agreement that is good for all parties”, said businessman André Cury.
This Thursday, the president of Atlético, Sérgio Coelho, was asked about these players. According to him, there is no ongoing negotiation.
The director admitted that he tried to get the striker back this season, but the deal didn’t move forward. “He even texted me, saying ‘look, it wasn’t this time, but who knows up front, maybe you can come back.’ The issue is not just financial. It’s really a matter of the moment and of the player wanting to come back”, revealed Rodrigo Caetano.