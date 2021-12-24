Hyoran, Nacho and Borrero, SAF departures, according to manager and Bernanrd’s message: Atlético news | fans

Credit: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

Ball market: Atlético-MG wants three more reinforcements for 2022; Cuca already talked to two names

Galo is looking for another defender, a defensive midfielder and a forward and Cuca has been making the “bridge” between the board and targets in the market.

President of Atlético-MG opens the game about interest in Di María

According to journalist Milton Neves, Galo was negotiating with the PSG star, from France. However, the information was discarded by Sérgio Coelho, the athletic president.

Atlético-MG admits interested in Hyoran and clarifies chance of losing Nacho Fernández

Coritiba, Grêmio and América-MG are eyeing Hyoran, but speculation about Nacho’s departure is unfounded, according to Sérgio Coelho.

President of Atlético-MG talks about Athletico’s offer for half

Check out what the president revealed about Dylan Borrero’s chance to leave Rooster in 2022.

Are you going to copy the Cruise? Atlético-MG reveals its plans to become a club-company

We are going to prepare a lot for Atlético pfor a possible move to the SAF. It is not a simple process. But it will be extremely necessary for the big clubs in Brazil in our understanding. An understanding of mine, Rubens, Rafael, Renato Salvador, Ricardo Guimarães, José Murilo“, said Sérgio Coelho.

Atlético-MG can make a millionaire deal with Brazilian ‘super businessman’; understand

“I don’t have the exact number here. Newspapers always publish. Between R$40 million and R$50 million. We’re trying to make a deal. We have a good relationship with the new direction of Atlético-MG and we are trying to reach an agreement that is good for all parties”, said businessman André Cury.

Atlético-MG president opens the game over Pavón and Ferreirinha in Galo

This Thursday, the president of Atlético, Sérgio Coelho, was asked about these players. According to him, there is no ongoing negotiation.

Bernard at Atlético-MG: Director reveals important striker message

The director admitted that he tried to get the striker back this season, but the deal didn’t move forward. “He even texted me, saying ‘look, it wasn’t this time, but who knows up front, maybe you can come back.’ The issue is not just financial. It’s really a matter of the moment and of the player wanting to come back”, revealed Rodrigo Caetano.