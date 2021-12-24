‘I was accused of trying to kill my mother until I was diagnosed with severe premenstrual syndrome’







After going through several specialists, Nikki was diagnosed and subjected to progesterone treatment. Photo: Nikki Owen / BBC News Brazil

At 18, Nicola (Nikki) Owen set fire to the family’s home when her mother was inside.

The mother managed to escape, but Nikki ended up in the dock, accused of trying to kill her, and nearly got 15 years in prison. Your defense: premenstrual syndrome, better known as premenstrual tension (PMS).

Her case made history in England as it was the first time that PMS was used as a mitigating factor in a conviction.

Since then, the syndrome has been used as a mitigating factor in the courts in numerous cases of murder, infanticide, wrongful death, and many other crimes.

Nikki grew up in Kent County, England, between the 1960s and 1970s.

She was passionate about dancing and earned some money as a child model.

“I danced really well and I used to practice for a few hours before I went to school,” Nikki told BBC’s Outlook radio programme.

“And it was really good. I won about 40 trophies and hundreds of medals.”

“I’ve always been very quiet. I would say peaceful and quiet.”

“My life was very good, we were a very lively family and there were always people at home, my mother and father were very sociable people”, she recalls.

But that all changed when Nikki entered puberty. She was no longer a shy, well-behaved child—Nikki’s personality changed beyond recognition.

And this quick and severe transformation apparently had no explanation.

She says that the relationship with her parents was good, but admits that she started arguing with her mother when she became a teenager.





Nikki and her childhood father Photo: Nikki Owen / BBC News Brazil

“I think because my mom always saw me as very quiet and well behaved, and I was always the nice one, while my sister was the naughty one.”

“My mom was a little surprised when she suddenly wanted to have a point of view, or do something that maybe she didn’t expect, so we started arguing a bit.”

“But she was amazing,” she says.

It was her mother who made all the costumes for the dance competitions.

Nikki especially remembers one: when she played the witch in John and Mary.

“It was one of the dances I did when I started to menstruate, and I could feel this kind of utter evil in me,” she says.

“I remember my dad once said he got the chills when he saw me perform, because it was like his little girl had disappeared and that evil monster had taken me.”

Nikki says she felt very depressed and isolated at the time.

“I wanted to be alone and I cried a lot in my room. I felt very uncomfortable with my body.”

It was at this point that she started overeating and stealing alcoholic beverages from her parents’ closet.

‘The doctor and the monster’

There were years of self-depreciation, self-mutilation and suicide attempts.

“I remember one night my parents had gone out and I was walking to the station in a nightgown and robe because I had just taken a bunch of pills I found in the medicine cabinet.”

Nikki was taken to the hospital, where she was given a stomach pump. Other attempts at self-mutilation followed. In total, she underwent 26 stomach washes.

“I really wanted to destroy my appearance, so I cut all of my hair, which came almost to my waist. And then I shaved my head and eyebrows, and removed my eyelashes.”





Nikki in 1974 Photo: Nikki Owen / BBC News Brazil

“My parents would cry a lot and say to me, ‘Why Nicola? Why are you doing this?'”

But Nikki couldn’t explain why.

“The way I handled it was by thinking there were two Nicolas, the good Nicola I was used to, and the evil Nicola who seemed to take over the good Nicola. The good Nicola appeared less and less, and the bad one was taking control,” she says.

“I felt I had this Jekyll and Hyde personality (from the work The doctor and the monster). What was scary was that I never knew when that monster would show up.”

In one of these episodes, she ended up chasing her mother around the kitchen with a knife.

“I did these terrible things and I didn’t understand why I was doing it, so I really thought there was something really wrong with me, and because of that I was getting more and more depressed and feeling more and more useless,” says Nikki.

“I think those previous suicide attempts were cries for help. I wanted someone to tell me why I was acting this way.”





Nikki with her parents and siblings in 1969 Photo: Nikki Owen / BBC News Brazil

‘I felt like a monster’

At 18, Nikki then set fire to the house while her mother was inside.

The mother escaped but was terrified to think of what would have happened if the other two children had been in the house.

“She then reported me to the police and said it was the hardest thing she’s ever done.”

Nikki had burned down her parents’ house once before and was in prison for a few weeks for it, but she was released on bail provided she saw a psychiatrist, who put her into treatment with sedative injections.

This time, there was no bail. Nikki was accused of trying to kill her mother and was admitted to Holloway Prison in London.

“I felt like I wasn’t myself anymore, I can’t explain why I did it. It looked like a monster, acted like a monster, as far as I was concerned it was a monster.”

In prison, she continued to behave violently and was placed in solitary confinement.

“They put me in a dress made of an indestructible material so I couldn’t hang myself, and there was a mattress in the cell, not a bed, because they thought I could do something.”

The father wanted to go see her, and one of the guards let him look through the crack in the door.

“That was the worst moment of my life… my dad was trying to be so brave, and he said to me, ‘Let’s find out what’s wrong with you my girl, I won’t let you down.’

“I just wanted Dad to sort it out and tell me why.”

The father, desperate because he couldn’t understand why there were times when Nikki was so normal and at others she became so violent, decided to call eight psychiatrists to have different opinions.

“I was described as a hopelessly insane manic psychopath and a danger to society.”





Nikki, dressed as a witch, in 1973 Photo: Nikki Owen / BBC News Brazil

The answer

When the father read the reports, he said he couldn’t accept it—and that he wanted to get to the bottom of the matter.

“He went to see one of the psychiatrists, who said that he and my mother should focus their lives on my brother and sister and forget about me because I would never be free, and that he suspected it had something to do with the endocrine system. “

“He came home and went straight to the library, where he started doing research on the endocrine system, and he found a link to hormones.”

Later, in an appointment with his own doctor, when she asked him about his daughter Nicola, he told the story.

She, surprised, mentioned an article she had read recently, written by a woman, that said, “Is your period making you crazy?”

At that moment, he thought there might be something there. When he read the article, he was sure.

“My dad said that while reading this article, he had the chills because he knew he was describing what was happening to me,” says Nikki.

There was another element of great help. Her mother kept detailed diaries that showed a clear monthly pattern in her daughter’s behavior.

“My mother had all the dates that showed this cyclical nature, every month something would happen for the same number of days and it would completely disappear on the first day of my period.”

After years of questioning, they finally had an answer.





Nikki working as a model in 1975 Photo: Nikki Owen / BBC News Brazil

As soon as they realized that something might be wrong with their daughter’s menstruation, they went to see a PMS specialist.

She told them that Nikki needed to stop all medication and take a progesterone treatment.

PMS can affect women in the days before menstruation. There is no definitive answer as to what exactly causes it, but it can have a serious psychological and behavioral impact.

When Nikki started progesterone therapy, everything started to change.

“In about three weeks, I felt incredibly different, I really felt normal, and it was very impactful.”

“I was taken out of solitary confinement, and my father decided to call all the psychiatrists who had seen me before and weren’t able to believe my change.”

a historical case

Suddenly Nikki had an answer too. His behavior was related to severe PMS.

And that needed to be used as part of his defense in the trial he still had to face—which, in the 1970s and with a male attorney and judge, was pretty extreme.





Nikki and her mother in 2019 Photo: Nikki Owen / BBC News Brazil

The hearing was scheduled for December 22, 1978.

“My lawyer came to see me and said that I had to be prepared for the fact that the judge would not accept TPM as a mitigation. He told me that we were setting a legal precedent and that we didn’t know what it would be like, so I had to prepare for it. a penalty of 10 to 15 years.”

There was a lot of traffic that day, and the prosecutors were late, so Nikki went back to her cell while they didn’t arrive. This gave the judge more time to read all the reports.

When she returned from the cell, Nikki no longer sat in the dock. The judge said that what was in the reports was clearly what had happened to her.

She ended up receiving a suspended sentence (that is, one that may not be served under certain requirements) of 2 years, with the condition that she continued her progesterone therapy.

Nikki was free, but getting home wasn’t easy.

“My mom and dad were paranoid,” she says.

“I was filled with remorse, every room in the house was evidence of something terrible I had done.”

“It was a very difficult time and I felt a lot of stress, a lot of anxiety, I had panic attacks.”

But Nikki took this second chance at life. And he created his own organization, Healing Hub, through which he helps others deal with stress and anxiety.





Nikki in your house Photo: Nikki Owen / BBC News Brazil

“I remember writing my father in prison asking him ‘why am I going through this’ and his answer will stay in my heart forever, because his words were the reason why I’m doing the work I’m doing now. “, says Nikki, moved.

“In her answer, she told me, ‘One day you’ll look back and realize that everything you’re going through is defining the legacy of the woman you’re destined to become.'”

Her case made history in England as the first time PMS was used as a mitigating factor in a criminal case.

Forty years later, much more research has been done on PMS and how to treat it.

Did you know that the BBC is also on the Telegram? Subscribe to the channel.