Ícaro Silva passes 1 million followers after letter to Tiago Leifert

One of the names that gave the most talk this week was Ícaro Silva, who caused it on the web after claiming that Big Brother Brasil is “mediocre entertainment”. He, however, gained many followers after publishing a letter to Tiago Leifert, who went so far as to say that he paid the actor’s salary. The actor, who is on the air in Secret Truths 2, passed the 1 million followers mark. Just posting the letter to Leifert was liked by more than 450,000 people. According to Splash, from UOL, Ícaro had, from yesterday to today, around 100 thousand followers.

Understand the bullshit – Since November, the name of Ícaro Silva has been on the list of possible celebrities who will be at BBB22’s Box. Until then, he had never spoken on the topic, which changed on Tuesday. “Guys, respect my history, my trajectory, my hatred for mediocre entertainment and my disgust for sharing a bathroom. Stop believing this absurd fic that I would consider going to Big Boster Brasil”, wrote Ícaro on his Twitter. After the negative repercussion, the actor deleted the publication.

Leifert didn’t like the comment and blurted out: “Like me, for example, I can say what I think of you: you’re an excellent actor. However, your opinion about realities is not a constructive criticism, but just a gratuitous aggression to those who have never done you harm (in fact, not only did we not harm you, we probably paid your salary in the latter!)”. Ícaro didn’t let it go and the former Globo presenter replied, winning a number of fans with the answer.

“I read your letter and was positively touched by the contemplation of your time. I imagine that to have written a text like this (which did not happen in the cases of racism, religious intolerance, misogyny, homophobia and sexual abuse in the program you presented) it is because I actually crossed it, which sincerely flatters me as an artist. Impressive how there are things that pass and others that interrupt our peace, right?”, questioned the actor.