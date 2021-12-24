Ice in Greenland melts at temperatures up to 30 degrees higher

The Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) reported this Wednesday (22), that Greenland recorded in recent days temperatures of 20 and even 30 degrees above the average for this time of year.

The capital, Nuuk, registered 13 °C on December 20, when the average temperature is usually -5.3 °C. In Qaanaaq in the north, the thermometer reached 8.3 °C when the average is -20.1 °C at this time of year.

What has called attention to these high temperatures is that it has happened in more areas than usual, generally this climate change happens in specific points.

“One of the reasons we see high temperatures is the meteorological phenomenon of ‘foehn’”, a very common warm wind on the island, DMI climatologist Caroline Drost Jensen explained to AFP. However, it is not normal “that it occurs in such a vast area and simultaneously over a long period of time”, he added.

Despite this, it is not an unprecedented phenomenon, according to the specialist, as the absolute records of maximum temperatures or the last 30 years for the month of December have not been surpassed.

In the Arctic, heating is three times faster than anywhere else in the world.

“Global warming is behind the high temperatures we currently see in Greenland and generally makes it warmer than in the past,” concludes Caroline Drost Jensen.

Last summer, a heat wave triggered an episode of “massive” melting of the ice cap, with losses of 8,000 tonnes of ice per day, double the summer average. And in August, the rain reached Greenland’s highest peak (3,216 meters), something never seen before.