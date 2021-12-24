“I’m a fan of this type of player”; Casagrande leaves the club and surrenders to Palmeiras striker talent

Palmeiras is moving in the ball market looking for punctual reinforcements. The newest hired was Navarro, who did a great Series B with Botafogo’s shirt and was valued in the market. As the Rio de Janeiro club couldn’t agree on its renewal, Alviverde acted quickly and guaranteed the player for the next season.

The commentator of Globosat channels, Walter Casagrande, praised the board of directors of Palmeiras for paying for the hiring of the top scorer and praised the striker, even though he was criticized because he arrived at Alviverde with some distrust for having distinguished himself only in the Second Division Brazilian Championship.

“Then I hear it saying: ‘Oh, but he [Navarro] scored goals in Serie B’. Guys, he scored 15 goals, it doesn’t matter if it’s in Serie B or Serie A. And Palmeiras looked at him and saw that, due to his youth and the number of goals he scored, he would be worth hiring. And it was right in my opinion. Palmeiras made a great signing”, said during Sportv’s “Exchange of Passes” program.

The former player continued talking about the subject: “Navarro is a boy who scored 15 goals in Serie B. I’ve seen several games, I really like Navarro’s football. I’m a fan of this type of player, who plays on the ball to score a goal. It’s a guy who anticipates”, completed.

THEin addition to Navarro, Palmeiras is still in the ball market looking for a stronger center forward. For the time being, there is still no advanced negotiation or anything like that. Anderson Barros has a free hand from Leila Pereira to seek more reinforcements.