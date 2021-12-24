‘I’m still part of everything’ · TV News

Tiago Leifert couldn’t hold back his tears with the tribute that The Voice Brasil showed on Thursday night (23), as a result of his departure from Globo. The presenter left the network in a hurry for personal reasons and was unable to attend the show’s final in person. “I still feel a part of everything,” he said on social media.

The final of the talent show would be Leifert’s official farewell, but that didn’t happen. The tribute featured excerpts by the journalist from Globo Esporte to Big Brother Brasil, mixed with speeches by The Voice Brasil technicians Carlinhos Brown, Ivete Sangalo, Daniel, Iza, Claudia Leitte and Michel Teló, in addition to André Marques, who replaced him at attraction.

While watching the program from home, Tiago was surprised by the video and burst into tears. “I can’t speak. Thanks, guys. They took me totally by surprise, I wasn’t expecting it. I was watching the final. I’m even against honor. If I were there, I wouldn’t let it happen,” he declared, in a video in Stories do Instagram.

“I thought today I would feel like a former employee, a former presenter. I thought it would hit midnight and something inside of me would change. It hasn’t. that’s it, even far away. It will never pass, it’s too strong. It’s really love,” he continued.

“Thanks to the biggest broadcaster in the hemisphere, thanks to my directors and colleagues from all areas. I will show this video to my daughter when she grows up, I hope that in life she will have the same luck that I had”, said the communicator, who he is the father of Lua, the result of his marriage to Daiana Garbin.

Leifert announced the departure of Globo in September this year, but warned that The Voice Brasil would be his last job at the station and also his farewell. However, the presenter had to leave the recordings for personal reasons and has not returned.

Check out James’ tribute and speech below:

Beautiful tribute from The Voice Brasil to Tiago Leifert! He deserves all these honors! Auntie we love you. Thank you for everything! 🤧❤️ #TheVoiceBrasilpic.twitter.com/uM9WPd4imx — Silvia Montibellerᶜᵈʳ (@silviacomments) December 24, 2021

Who won The Voice Brasil?

With 33.98% of the votes, Giuliano Eriston won the show’s tenth edition after singing Luz do Sol, a song by Caetano Veloso. The Ceara native competed with Bruno Fernandes (Team Claudia Leitte), Gustavo Boná (Lulu Santos) and Gustavo Matias (Carlinhos Brown).

The champion was from Michel Teló’s team, which has already won the program six times. Leifert even played with it. “Teló won. Stop it, old man. Come and retire with me, get out of there, it’s no longer possible,” he said. The countryman also moved the audience when he sang Flor e o Beija-Flor, a song by Henrique & Juliano with Marília Mendonça (1995-2021).