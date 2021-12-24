‘I’m the culprit and I took it down’, jokes Bonner about ConnectSUS – Nacional

William Bonner joked and pleaded guilty to the ‘new’ downfall of ConnectSUS (photo: Rede Globo/Reproduo) The ConnectSUS application, responsible for issuing the National Vaccination Certificate and all communication between citizens and SUS, was down for about 13 days. This has happened since a hacker attack invaded the Ministry of Health pages in early December. This Thursday (12/23), William Bonner came to celebrate the app’s return on national television, but soon the service had problems again.

the anchor of Jornal Nacional, from the “Rede Globo”, when announcing that the application had already been offline for 13 days, said that it had received new information, that ConnectSUS was already working again. Bonner celebrated and recommended that viewers try to access their account at home.

“Now good news for you guys. The ConnectSUS returned. He has now returned. I just received the information, I went to test it on my cell phone and it’s back. So you can try it on your cell phone to see if it’s working,” said the journalist.

However, a few minutes later, William Bonner came back to comment on the matter. But this time to say that the app was not working properly on your phone. He even took the time to play and “declare” himself guilty for the new crash of the app.

“I told you just now that ConnectSUS is back, but hey guys, the ball is spinning, but there’s no way I can see my vaccination record. First, I noticed that I had the first and second dose, but it didn’t have the booster dose and that already caught my attention, and when I went to click to see the documents, it started to spin. And they’ve already started to warn me here: ‘mine didn’t work’, ‘mine didn’t enter’. I’m sorry, it came back, but it didn’t come back very much. Or it came back and I’m the culprit and I dropped it when I told you to give it a try and the system couldn’t take it.”

The episode was re-commented by the anchor a few minutes later, when he said he had received a tip on social networks to update the application, as a new version of ConnectSUS had been made available to the public with the correction of the problems. However, when showing the screen on national television, the app remained locked.

“I’ll update you about ConnectSUS. I got a tip a little while ago on a social network saying: ‘Bonner, go le update your phone, because they launched an update for ConnectSUS’. I went there, updated, but look, it stayed like this. It is locked. Let’s see,” Bonner said.

According to the Ministry of Health, ConnectSUS was re-established this Thursday (12/23), however, access to the National Vaccination Certificate may present instability in the first hours.