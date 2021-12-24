improves immunity, reduces hunger and more

The benefits of Pass grape they go beyond the decorations and the Christmas atmosphere it has. The center of culinary attention at the end of the year, she tends to polarize opinions: either you love it or you hate it. It’s hard to find a compromise when it comes to this sweet and controversial berry.











Discover the benefits of raisins





You might not even like it when you see raisins in rice or mayonnaise. However, it is undeniable that it has great benefits for the health and well-being of the body. A source of fiber, minerals and vitamins, it can prevent disease, strengthen the body and even contribute to the weight loss process.

“In addition to being cholesterol and fat free, raisins have substances with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help prevent cardiovascular disease, colorectal cancer, osteoporosis and type 2 diabetes, in reducing total cholesterol and cholesterol LDL”, quotes nutritionist, doctor in cardiology and coordinator of the nutrition course at Anhanguera, Fernanda Maniero Banevicius.

Check out the nine main benefits of raisins, according to the expert:

1 – Reduces hunger

Consuming raisins can help to regulate the bowel and, consequently, increase the feeling of satiety. “Because they have fiber, raisins contribute to the digestive process and have a laxative effect, helping those who have a bowel movement”, says the nutritionist. However, be careful not to overdo it. Raisins, despite being healthy, are a high-calorie food.

2 – Improves immunity

“raisins are rich in B-complex vitamins and minerals such as iron, essential for preventing anemia. The fruit also has copper, a natural stimulant for the continuous production of red cells. Finally, it has arginine and helps to strengthen the body against weakness and discomfort”, reveals Fernanda.

3 – Strengthens the heart

“The food is rich in catechin, an effective antioxidant to eliminate cholesterol and clean the arteries, in addition to regulating pressure and contributing to good blood circulation”, he says.

4 – Helps prevent cancer

“Because they have antioxidants that act against free radicals, they help to prevent agents correlated with the appearance of tumors”, says the specialist.

5 – Has anti-inflammatory action

“The so-called pophenolic phytonutrients are present in the fruit and have anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce fevers and the action of bacteria”, points out the nutritionist.

6 – Improves oral health

“One of its components is oleanolic acid, which works against tooth decay, sensitivity and tooth fragility by preventing the development of the bacteria responsible for tartar. Acid is still useful against bad breath. Furthermore, as it is rich in calcium, it strengthens teeth and their enamel”, says Fernanda.

7 – It is a source of energy

“Fructose increases the energy level and helps to absorb important minerals and vitamins. With that, the physical performance in daily activities is increased”, he says.

8 – Strengthens the muscles

“Potassium also helps in better contraction of muscles and nervous system. When combined with a moderate amount of sodium, it optimizes the hypertrophy process”, reveals the nutritionist.

9 – Makes bones stronger

“Calcium and iron not only help teeth, but also bones to become stronger and more resistant. In addition, raisins have boron, which helps with bone composition”, concludes Fernanda.