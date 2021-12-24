In addition to the readjustment, state employees will have changes in careers and bonuses

In addition to the 10.74% salary increase granted to all civil servants in Ceará, including Governor Camilo Santana (PT) and Vice Governor Izolda Cela (PDT), the Legislative Assembly of Ceará (AL-CE) approved in the last wednesday, 22, a series of projects that reorganize careers and create bonuses for employees of various secretariats and state agencies.

According to the leader of the Government at the House, deputy Júlio César Filho (Citizenship), at least 19 categories will benefit from the action, which will represent a financial impact of R$293 million. Among the bodies with approved measures are the Departments of Education, Health, Culture, Planning and Management, Cities, Agrarian Development, Social Protection; among other management bodies.

Message 203/21 promoted a general review of the remuneration of all civil servants and officers of the Executive of the autarchies and state public foundations. In practice, state employees will gain a general salary review of 10.74% next year. The forecast is for the readjustment to be divided into two installments, with the first being paid in January and the second in May 2022.

In the case of the Department of Education (Seduc), the performance bonus of activity of interest to Education, aimed at active servants holding office or exercising functions that are members of the Occupational Groups Administrative and Operational Support Activities (ADO) and Higher Level Activity (ANS), and belonging to the secretariat’s staff.

In the message, the government highlighted that “with the new forecast, the value of the bonus comes from around R$ 239 reais, corresponding to 60% of the civil servant’s salary, of which 30% are due from the 1st January 2022 and the other 30% as of May 1, 2022”. The text also highlights that the expenses will be on account of budget allocations from Seduc (Read in full).

Health

Representatives of Health servers celebrated the approval of the text that deals with the restructuring of salaries and bonuses of servers. “The approved project provides for an adjustment of 57.39% in the base salary of medium-level servers, making up for years of delay”, highlighted the Union of Employees in Health Services Establishments of Ceará (SindSaúde).

In addition, there was an increase in the percentage of bonuses for night shifts and an increase in the values ​​of functional advancement. In broadcast this morning, the president of Sindsaúde, Marta Brandão, highlighted the victory of the category, signaling that the changes bring more appreciation.

In addition to the servants of Organs aforementioned agencies, Governor Camilo Santana (PT) had mentioned categories such as the Civil Police; Criminal Police; General Controllership; Military police; Fire Department; Forensic Expertise of Ceará (Pefoce); among those that will be readjusted in January.

In all, 11 approved projects changed devices and created bonuses and subgroups of servers in State Government bodies. Another eight propositions provide for bonuses for employees and groups from other bodies.

With information from AL-CE

