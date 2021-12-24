In protest against the government, revenue auditors decide to paralyze activities

(Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

Federal Revenue auditors decided on Thursday, 23, to paralyze part of their activities across the country and adopt the so-called “standard operation” at airports and other customs in the country. The measure aims to pressure the federal government to regulate payment of an “efficiency bonus” to the category, after Congress did not reserve resources for the bonus in 2022. Instead, President Jair Bolsonaro prioritized allocating R$1.7 billion for salary increases only for federal police officers, in an electoral wave in the year he will seek re-election.

Complaints against the priority given by the government to the readjustment of police officers have been made by other classes of executive officers and even include Judiciary officials, but the Internal Revenue auditors were the only ones to ever approve a strike. The pressure power of the category is great, as a “blackout” in the work of these professionals represents less tax collection by the government. According to data from the Statistical Panel on Personnel, the salary of a fiscal auditor in the Revenue can reach R$30,303.62.

The National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue of Brazil (Sindifisco) reported that the assembly had 4287 participants, the largest since 2016. The strike was supported by more than 97% of those present.

According to the union, the Revenue Operational Plan will be paralyzed. This plan involves projects related to innovation, computerization and big data at the Federal Revenue, with the intention of improving inspection and service to taxpayers.

Sindifisco also informed that the carrying out of a “standard operation” in customs was approved. In practice, the entity explained that the auditors will be more rigorous in the procedures, which will delay analyzes and make dispatching more difficult. The exception is for medicines and medical supplies, live or perishable cargo. In addition, according to the union, passengers in international transit will not be affected by the strike.

The auditors also decided to expand the delivery of management positions, as had been happening since Tuesday, after the approval of the Budget by Congress. So far, 635 servers have handed over management positions. As they are public servants, this does not represent a resignation, but only that they will no longer exercise certain functions.

Earlier, the union informed that at least 44 Internal Revenue advisers who work on the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (CARF) have resigned from their mandates, which should paralyze the body that judges appeals from billionaire tax assessments imposed by the Federal Revenue.

In addition, 17 tax auditors from the General Coordination of Research and Investigation (Copei), a sector that fights tax evasion, money laundering and financial crimes, handed over their positions.

linear increase

In a live held on the night of Thursday, 23, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that the Executive can use part of the money destined to increase the number of federal police officers in the budget for all employees. According to the president, a linear adjustment would result in a 0.6% increase in wages.

The president said he is talking to the economic team about the readjustments. He denied that there was an increase for specific categories in the Budget, despite the fact that the piece allocates resources to federal police officers.

Today, the National Executive Board of Unacon Sindical, which involves Financial and Control Auditors, called a meeting for the 29th with the intention of discussing a possible stoppage.

