‘In the Emperor’s Times’: Find out how the reunion of Nélio and Dolores will be

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will meet again (Photo: Reproduction)

In “In the Emperor’s Times”, Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will meet again, after being sidelined by Tonico (Alexandre Nero). Everything will happen after she is rescued. The Empress (Letícia Sabatella) will send a letter to Nélio asking him to go to Thursday.

Nelio will go to the palace, be attended by the housekeeper and wait for the arrival of the Empress. He will, however, notice the presence of another person. It’s Dolores.

— My love…

— Dolores! — will vibrate.

The couple will be ecstatic, one will run to hug the other and the kisses will happen.

“I thought you were dead,” she will say.

— I have looked for you so much, in all the convents.

The two will laugh at the situation and try to kill the longing with more hugs. Nélio will soon want to know where Mercedes, the couple’s daughter, is. And Dolores will say:

“She’s not with me.” Tonico is with her. He denies it, but he is. He showed me a picture of him with our daughter. Our daughter!

– Bastard! He’ll have to tell her where she is! Will he not give up…

— Let’s not despair! If the two of us survive apart, together we can do anything!

My love! My love… – will comfort Dolores.

See this week's highlights from "In the Emperor's Times":