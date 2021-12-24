Income Tax Return: what you can do now to make your life easier in 2022

The year 2021 isn’t over yet. Wouldn’t it be too early to think about an Income Tax Declaration for 2022? Not really. That’s because there are some actions that can be taken now – by December 31st – that could help with the tax return process next year. What’s more, a little tax planning now can increase the amount of your income tax refund next year or even reduce the amount owed.

It is true that, for another year, the Progressive Income Tax table has not had a significant adjustment. According to an analysis by the executive director of Confirp Consultoria Contábil, Richard Domingos, between January 1996 and November 2021, the progressive income tax table was corrected by 111.5% (the amount in January 1996 was R＄ 900.00 and passed) to R＄1,903.98 currently). “In the same period, inflation measured by the IPCA was 388.32%, impacting a lag of 130.82%. If the table had been corrected by the official inflation indexes, the current exemption limit should be R＄ 4,394.84 – more than double”, he says.

In this scenario, only individuals with taxable income above R＄ 65,922.56 would be required to submit the Income Tax Declaration. Today, this value is R＄ 28,559.70.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The lack of update also impacts other related values. The deduction for education expenses, for example, is currently R＄ 3,561.50. If updated for inflation, it would be R＄ 8,301.36. Expenses with dependents, in turn, would increase from R＄ 2,275.08 to R＄ 5,273.80.

It’s not up to you to tinker with the income tax table, but there are some tips that can make your life easier when filing a tax return in whoever year. Check out some of them.

5 Simple Tips That Can Impact Your 2022 IRPF Return

1. Check that check-up you are postponing

It’s not always possible, but if you’re one of those people who arrives until the end of the year and remember that you didn’t go to any medium or to the dentist throughout the year and promise that from January onwards you’ll schedule a complete check-up… there’s a tip: it would be better to anticipate. That’s because if you make the declaration in the complete model, you can reduce expenses with medical and dental appointments, as well as clinical and laboratory tests. Payments for monthly medical and/or dental care may also be included in the calculation.

2. #TáPago

Advance payment of school fees (yours or your dependents). But beware: unlike medical expenses that do not have a deduction spending limit, education spending has an annual ceiling of BRL 3,561.50, even if the expense was double, triple or dozens of times that amount. value. In this topic, expenditures on education are considered as payments made for enrollment and tuition fees in early childhood education, elementary and secondary education, graduation, post-graduation (lato or stricto sensu) and technical courses. Other courses such as language, sports (such as soccer school or swimming lessons) and music and art courses (which are not part of an undergraduate or vocational course) cannot be counted.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

3. Organize your financial life

Yes, it sucks to have a spreadsheet – and keep a spreadsheet up to date. But at some point it will be necessary to gather all the documents regarding what was earned and spent during the year. “The truth is that income tax is not an annual obligation, but a monthly one. The commitment that takes place once a year is the declaration”, says Reinaldo Domingos, financial educator. Therefore, gathering the documents for the year and requesting receipts for what was spent as medical expenses before the year is up can make organization easier. “Put everything in a folder – digital or physical to make your life easier in the declaration”, he says.

4. Being a generous person can pay (even financially)

With the end of the year, there is also the deadline for individuals to contribute to institutions and social projects and still earn a tax benefit as a result. But, for part of the donated amount to be deducted in the 2022 declaration, these resources must be donated by December 31st.

For some institutions, such as Hospital do Amor, which works with cancer prevention and treatment with 100% free care, this is a way to obtain resources to maintain their activities. “Donations that can be deducted from the tax return represent one of the few opportunities for people to help companies they trust,” says Cleber Delalibera, manager of Corporate Partnerships at Hospital de Amor.

Companies and individuals have until December 30 to make donations. In the case of individuals, it is possible, if there is a balance to be collected from income tax, to deduct up to 6% with donations. “It may seem a little corny but this amount can save lives,” says Delalibera.

There is also the possibility for the taxpayer to donate, directly in the income tax return, that is, until 04/30/2022, resources for funds controlled by municipal, state and national councils for the Elderly and ECA with a limitation of 3% of the tax due.

5. Investing in the future

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Anyone who was already thinking about investing in a private pension can choose to make a PGBL and, therefore, earn a tax benefit.

This is because PGBL can be deducted from Income Tax, up to a limit of 12% of taxable annual gross income. The deduction, however, depends on a few things:

1) of the person qualifying for taking this deduction. How does she do it? The first thing that qualifies it is that it is also in the public pension system, the INSS;

2) which pension plan is the PGBL. VGBL, another type of private pension, does not give this deduction; and

3) of the person knowing that he/she will have to file the declaration in the complete Income Tax model. In the simplified model, the taxpayer cannot enter any deduction.

For Rogerio Calabria, CFP and superintendent of investment products at Itaú Unibanco, there are still many people who are not using the PGBL tax benefit due to lack of information. “Many people, due to lack of information, fail to make the social security, take the VGBL or continue to make the simplified declaration due to lack of information”, he says.

According to Calabria, people with annual taxable income of R$ 100,000 could already benefit from the PGBL tax benefit.

This taxable gross income, it is good to remember, does not enter dividend income, REIT rents or exempt fund income. What goes into the account is income that is taxed such as wages, pension, social security. “Everything that is equivalent to a salary, enters”, says Calabria.

He explains yet another advantage of PGBL: if you choose the regressive table, the income tax will be 10%, the lowest possible rate (lower to the minimum rate of the fixed income income tax table). “It’s as if you were exchanging your salary taxed at 27% for a salary that will be taxed at 10%. What’s in it for? Time. The bank saves time with its money”, he says.

Reinaldo Domingos takes the opportunity to remind that PGBL is a long-term investment. “You can slaughter in April, but if you rescue right away, you’ll have a loss,” he says.

What most raises doubts about the statement

The tool of the Federal Revenue allows the taxpayer to find out which is the best declaration model. Therefore, it is worth testing on the system itself. “All the transactions we make with our money, the Internal Revenue Service already knows. So, always have all the documents at hand”, says Domingos.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

As of February, institutions begin sending income and balance reports. Before that, Domingos suggests: “List all the banks where you have an account, record the balance until the end of the year and list if you loaned money to anyone. In these cases, you declare that you lent it and whoever borrowed it declares that they have to pay you back”, he says.

“Open a company? You will need to declare her capital. If you have debts, such as mortgages, you also need to put them on the statement. Did you buy a car? You need the Invoice. Sold a car? You will need the receipt”, enumerates Murillo Torelli Pinto, professor of financial and tax accounting at Mackenzie Presbyterian University.

For those in doubt about taxes due, Torelli Pinto suggests the GCAP program. “He is very didactic. The taxpayer puts in how much he had, for how much he sold. And the Capital Gain program informs you if you have tax to pay”, he says.

Whenever an asset is sold for an asset at a price higher than the purchase price, the owner of the asset has a capital gain and, depending on certain conditions, must pay income tax at the time of sale. “If you leave it to pay there in April, there will be a fine”, says Torelli Pinto.

In some cases, such as when purchasing a property within 180 days of the sale of another property, the taxpayer does not need to pay the 15% capital gain. But if the purchase takes place after this period, you do need to pay the tax.

Those who invest in variable income seeking short-term or very short-term profits also need to have a different control for the declaration. “Anyone who buys and sells shares in the short term and does not yet have this month-to-month control can get into trouble in next year’s statement. If someone bought and sold several shares and doesn’t even know how to start doing this, they will need to go after the brokerage notes and could end up suffering with fines and interest”, says Torelli Pinto.

Related