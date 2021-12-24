Increase in cases of influenza raises doubts about symptoms and makes diagnosis of flu or Covid difficult | National Newspaper

With the increase in influenza cases in recent weeks, it has become more difficult to identify the symptoms to diagnose the flu or Covid.

Influenza or Covid-19? Experts explain differences in symptoms and forms of contagion

The image of prostration did not fit in the health post. The search for help at a UPA in Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo, made the wait extrapolate to the outside world.

“I’ve had a fever since Tuesday. Fever, cough. I’m coughing a lot and I can’t get through,” says hairdresser Cidélia de Assunção dos Santos.

The municipal network of the city of São Paulo registered, from Monday (20) to Wednesday (22), an increase of 18% in the care of people with respiratory complaints. It was a dawn with many lines and little place to withstand so much delay.

In light of this situation, the expansion of emergency services in São Paulo begins: the Basic Health Units started to care for patients with respiratory symptoms even without an appointment. And, in this scenario that mixes high in hospitalizations with coronaviruses, those who perceive a malaise have been in doubt whether it is a case of flu or Covid.

Hospital admissions for respiratory problems in São Paulo increase

Belo Horizonte has UPAs overloaded by people with flu symptoms

Jamal Suleiman, a doctor at Instituto Emílio Ribas, who is a reference in infectious diseases, explains that while influenza symptoms are more sudden, Covid’s evolve more slowly, but emphasizes: it is difficult to differentiate only with the clinical diagnosis.

“Tests need to be made massively available. Of course, the ideal is for you to have this diagnosis when you join a clinic with a laboratory. However, the fact that you do not have a laboratory that defines this immediately does not mean that the health service should not pay attention and should, rather, treat these people”, he says.

The infectologist Nancy Dellei, who is a consultant for the World Health Organization, reinforces the advice to seek medical attention and have a test: “Having the opportunity, try having the Covid test if you have a respiratory symptom. And if it is negative – you have a fever, general symptoms, cough, headache – it must very likely be the flu”.

Being the flu or Covid, the precautions not to get it are the same and the recommendation to patients is to respect isolation and use a mask.

“The mask protects against Covid, protects against various respiratory viruses and protects against influenza. So, whenever possible, in agglomerations, keep the mask on”, advises Nancy.