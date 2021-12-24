Influenza: first confirmed case of H3N2 in Viosa, Zona da Mata – Gerais

This year, in Minas Gerais, 147 clinical samples were identified with the detection of the Influenza A/H3N2 virus by Funed (photo: Illustrative image – AFP) The first case of infection by the H3N2 virus was confirmed in Viosa, in the Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais, in a 34-year-old person. The statement was made by the city hall this Wednesday (22/12). According to the municipal administration, the patient’s health status is stable. He is recovering at home, under the supervision of the Health Department, informed the report folder of the State of Minas.

According to the city hall, samples of materials collected from patients with flu-like symptoms negative for COVID-19 were sent to Fundao Ezequiel Dias (Funed) to investigate the possible circulation of the H3N2 virus in the municipality. The Epidemiological Surveillance received the result with the confirmation of the first positive case in the city.

“Even with a lower lethality rate than the new coronavirus, H3N2 is more likely to evolve into serious cases in risk groups (children, elderly, pregnant women and individuals with comorbidities)”, points out the statement from the Executive.

This year, in Minas Gerais, 147 clinical samples were identified with the detection of the Influenza A/H3N2 virus by Funed. The numbers were counted until this Thursday (23/12) by the State Health Department of Minas Gerais (SES-MG).

According to the state ministry, the samples were detected in patients from 48 cities in Minas Gerais and no deaths were registered. There are no other subtypes of the disease in 2021 in the state.

Increase in flu cases in Belo Horizonte

According to data from the Municipal Health Department, in 2021, until the last Sunday (12/19), there were about 384,000 consultations due to respiratory problems in the capital. The alert situation, points out the secretariat.

H3N2, one of the Influenza subtypes

The first identification of the new Influenza virus strain – H3N2 – in the country was carried out by the Laboratory of Respiratory and Measles Viruses of the Oswaldo Cruz Institute (IOC/Fiocruz) in samples from the city of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), three types of Influenza viruses are currently known: A, B and C. The first two are more likely to cause seasonal epidemics in various parts of the world, while the latter usually causes some milder cases.

“Type A of Influenza classified into subtypes, such as A(H1N1) and A(H3N2). J is type B divided into two lineages: Victoria and Yamagata. Although they have genetic differences, all types can cause similar symptoms, such as high fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body and joint pain, chills and fatigue”, explains the foundation.

The Darwin strain (newly discovered in Australia) is part of type A (H3N2). In recent months, it has contributed to an increase in flu cases in an atypical period in Brazil – which, like the countries of the southern hemisphere, has a greater circulation of the Influenza virus in winter, between July and September.

H3N2 virus symptoms

Some symptoms of H3N2 can be initially confused with a common flu, however, patients report that they had worse reactions when they contracted COVID-19, such as sneezing, coughing, runny nose, chills, excessive tiredness, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea (most frequent in children) and a piece of cake.

The virus incubation period is three to five days, when symptoms begin to manifest. During the incubation period or in cases of asymptomatic infections, the patient can also transmit the disease.

The period of transmission of the virus in children is up to 14 days, while in adults it is up to seven days.

Are there differences between H1N1, H2N3 and H3N2 viruses?

There are no big differences between the H1N1, H2N3 and H3N2 viruses with regard to the diseases that each one causes, in the way of prevention and treatment, explains the State Health Department of Minas Gerais (SES-MG).

The distinction between the three Influenza subtypes lies in the specific proteins that each has on its surface. H1N1, however, can lead to death due to worsening symptoms. Therefore, it can be considered a more aggressive type if not treated properly.