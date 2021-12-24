Inter monitors the situation of Marinho, Santos; striker wants to play outside Brazil | football

Internacional has forward Marinho, from Santos, on the radar. Despite monitoring the player’s situation, however, Colorado still made no proposal to take him out of the Fish.

Santos is aware of the interest, but the matter is handled with great caution by the parties involved. Peixe is also aware that Marinho wants to leave the club, but that the priority is to play outside Brazil.

Given the scenario, Internacional and Santos need to take the next step, which would be the formalization of a proposal, so that there can be a deal between the clubs involving Marinho. For now, everything is within the scope of interest.

At Internacional, two possibilities are considered. One of them is to try to hire Marinho and offer the repayment of the debt that Santos owes to Eduardo Sasha, which is around R$4.9 million – the striker has already left Vila Belmiro for Atlético-MG.

The other possibility is to offer players from the Colorado squad and the definitive departure of striker Marcos Guilherme, who is on loan until mid-2022, to Santos.

None of these possibilities raised by the International, however, was officially taken to Santos, as a proposal.

Meanwhile, Marinho doesn’t hide his desire to play abroad. The attacker gives priority to the Arab market to leave Santos.