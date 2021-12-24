





Singer Anita in click with Pedro Sampaio Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Anitta spoke out about the recent controversy surrounding Melody. The 14-year-old made a version of ‘Faking Love’, without authorization from Anitta or her label. The song titled ‘Fake Love’ was quickly dropped from major digital platforms, which garnered an emotional reaction from Melody.

On your Twitter profile, Anitta explained the situation: “They just sent me the (great) version that melody did of faking love. But, guys, music isn’t a mess and the Internet is no man’s land when it comes to third-party ownership. It’s automatic the algorithm of my record company will automatically drop any posted content that has my voice or image and is not authorized in advance. So the links uploaded with my voice and image have probably dropped out. As for the version of the song without my voice… this one also needs to authorization from the publisher (sony) … that every good businessman knows that it is not done through Twitter, but between publishers through emails, calls, etc. Faking Love has 11 owners. The authorization must be formally sent (no by Twitter) for these 11 (if I release my part doesn’t mean that other people will release it). And there’s no way to release it,” explained the interpreter of ‘Girl From Rio’.

Anitta he also stressed that he believes in Melody’s talent and potential: “When I tell you that this girl melody is going to be the next kikiki in Brazil, you don’t believe in me hahaha. But also when I say that she needs to let me take care of her career because the father is not correct either don’t listen to me hahaha,” he wrote.