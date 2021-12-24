Involved in controversy, Tiago Leifert cries a lot with Globo’s tribute

Presenter could not contain the emotion (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@tiagoleifert)

James Leifert received a tribute of almost five minutes in the final of “The Voice Brasil” this Thursday (23). The presenter, who announced his departure from Globo in September 2021, had his career remembered and received praise from colleagues at the channel.

Involved in a controversy with Ícaro Silva in recent days, Tiago was even more sensitive and couldn’t contain his emotion with the special VT. In tears, he posted a video on Instagram to say he was surprised and very happy with the recognition from the team.

“I can’t speak. Thanks, guys. Thanks!”, he began, citing the names of Globo employees. “I’ll show it to my daughter when she grows up. Thank you, TV Globo. They took me completely by surprise, I was watching the final because it’s the final. Nobody told me anything. I’m against tribute. If I had it there, I wouldn’t let it. very emotional, you can tell. I’ll miss you a lot,” added Leifert, not holding back his tears, on Instagram.

Later, the communicator posted the video of the tribute on his profile and thanked him again. “I thought today I would feel like a former employee, a former presenter. I thought it would hit midnight and something inside of me would change. It hasn’t. It won’t. It will never change. I keep feeling a part of it all. there, even far away. It will never pass, because it’s too strong. It’s love, really. Thanks to the biggest broadcaster in the hemisphere, thanks to my directors and colleagues in all areas. I’ll show this video to my daughter when she grows up, and I hope that in life she has the same luck that I was”, he celebrated.