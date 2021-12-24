Is Nubank (NUBR33) making you lose money? The shares of these banks are cheaper and have the potential to dethrone the ‘roxinho’; see what they are and how to receive BRL 120 to invest

THE Nubank, Brazilian fintech that gained fame offering credit cards no fee or annual fee, debuted on the New York Stock Exchange two weeks ago, on the 9th, under the ticker NAKED. It is one of the most anticipated IPOs (initial public offerings) by investors this year.

But did the “backfire”?

Although the shares were listed on the American stock exchange, Brazilians were able to access them through BDRs, available on B3 with the ticker NUBR33. And, as a way to encourage investment in fintech, those who were already Nubank customers were awarded shares listed on the Brazilian gift exchange.

This attitude made many people who until then had never made any investments before, finally start their journey as investors. For you to have an idea, 815,000 people invested in BDRs of the digital bank, making the IPO become the largest in terms of investor participation of Brazilian retail.

But despite this, things did not go as well for Nubank as expected. That’s because, just before completing three weeks since the US debut, the NU shares have already had fall of more than 10% and are below the IPO price of $9 for the first time.

And it’s not just the shares listed abroad: here in Brazil, fintech’s BDRs also registered drop of 5.36%, according to the last closing (20), quoted at R$ 8.57.

Right now, the question that investors should be asking themselves is: after all, was buying Nubank shares a bad investment?

The short answer is that yes, Nubank may not have been the best investment choice given the current macroeconomic scenario, in the view of the equity analyst I consulted. For him, the difficult macroeconomic moment for Brazil and the already high multiples presented by the digital bank do not favor a profit scenario.

However, the analyst warns that there are shares of two other banks that meet in a great entry point and that has potential to overcome the “purple”, since they have more interesting multiples than fintech.

Therefore, I suggest that you understand what is happening with Nubank before selling or buying your shares.

Later on, I'll also show you how it's possible receive 120 reais to invest in bank shares what the analyst is suggesting, without risking your capital.

But first, I would like to explain what is happening with the NU and NUBR33 actions.

Why are Nubank shares falling? (even though it is the most valuable financial institution in Latin America)

Right on its debut, Nubank shares had high of more than 10% and hit $11 in the same week as the public offering. However, the poor performance of the technology sector has put pressure on the digital bank ever since.

Despite being today the most valuable financial institution in Latin America, worth about BRL 231 billion (more than Itaú, which is worth R$ 195 billion), Nubank was also unable to escape the effects of the worsening international sentiment involving the omicron variant of covid-19, which toppled international markets this week.

The advance of cases in Europe and Asia has caused several countries to lift restrictions before the holiday season. And in the opinion of Felipe Miranda, chief strategist and CIO of the nation’s largest independent financial analysis house, the empiricus, this meant that the digital bank was not considered a good investment option.

The analyst was no longer recommending the purchase of NUBR33 shares to followers of his investment theses, believing that the stocks were too expensive at the IPO. But now, looking carefully at the case, he believes that Nubank may not be a good investment either given the current macroeconomic scenario.

Fintech’s strategy for the coming years is to continue growing in its segment, which has important differences when compared to the competition: young people underserved by traditional banks or totally unbanked, that is, who do not have access to a checking account or credit card.

In fact, the growth potential for the bank is gigantic if we think that in countries like the Brazil, Mexico and Colombia there is a predominance of young people from classes C, D and E who are unbanked. To illustrate, the percentage of the population that does not have a bank account in these locations is 30%, 60% and 61%, respectively.

And, if we look at the portion of the population that does not have a credit card, it is clear that there is an even more repressed demand:

However, for Miranda, the Nubank is not the best candidate to meet this demand. “I consider that there are more discounted players than Nubank itself to take advantage of this Latin American potential, especially in Brazil”, says the analyst.

For him, Nubank’s thesis, as it was launched by the financial market and by fintech itself, is in fact promising. However, considering the difficult macroeconomic moment to Brazil and the very high multiples presented by the company, it is understood that there are better options for surfing when “financial deepening” (increase in the supply of financial services) that the Brazilian market is experiencing now.

But if you’ve bought Nubank shares, there’s no need to grieve. As Miranda points out, there are other financial institutions very interesting that can make you profit from the current market. One of them even has almost 70% off under Nubank.

And the good news is that you can invest in them without taking money out of your pocket. This is because the analyst signed a partnership with the Vitreous, manager with more than BRL 13 billion in custody, which will give investors 120 reais to invest in financial institutions with the potential to dethrone the "roxinho".

Don’t invest in NUBR33: the shares of these two banks are cheaper; see how to receive BRL 120 to invest

Despite recognizing that Nubank is indeed a good company and has viable growth objectives for the coming years, Felipe Miranda believes that there are other financial institutions that can fulfill this mission more effectively in the short to medium term. That’s why, is recommending the purchase of papers from two banks in which he sees greater growth potential in the current Brazilian macroeconomic scenario.

These are stocks that he has been following for over a year and that are part of the analyst’s recommended portfolio, called “Opportunities of a Lifetime”. These are shares known for outperforming the results offered by the Brazilian stock exchange.

Since it was created in September 2015, the One Life Opportunities portfolio has accumulated +335% appreciation. That is to say, whoever bought all the shares that have been indicated by Miranda since then multiplied the invested capital by 3 times within 7 years.

In Miranda’s view, the shares of these two financial institutions are of quality because, in addition to having a very favorable multiple, that is, they are cheap, they also have resilient names, liquid and with predictable results.

