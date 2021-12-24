‘It was impossible’, says governor Rui Costa about carnival in Bahia in 2022 | Bahia

Governor Rui Costa said, this Thursday morning (23), that “it became impossible” to carry out the carnival in Bahia in 2022. The declaration was given during an inaugural event at the Hospital Geral Roberto Santos, in Salvador.

“You know that Mission Impossible movie? We’re in Mission Impossible 3, so it won’t be possible to make this carnival. It doesn’t have the slightest condition,” said the governor, referring to the two waves of Covid-19 and the recent increase in the number of cases of H3N2 flu statewide.

“Anyone talking about carnival at this point in the championship, is wanting to be irresponsible with the other’s life and I’m not in that group. Therefore, we won’t have carnival in this model that we know as carnival. There is no minimum condition”.

Rui Costa claimed that, in addition to the deaths caused by Covid-19, now the state starts to have deaths by Influenza, which increases the alert of authorities. The two deaths were registered in Salvador, which is facing an outbreak of flu.

THE g1 contacted the city of Salvador and is awaiting a position. The governor also said that he should meet with city halls in Bahia cities that carry out the festivities to discuss alternatives, such as the possibility of holding different carnival events, with public restrictions, access to which will be subject to presentation of proof of vaccination against Covid19.

According to Rui, who signed the extension of the release of events with 5,000 people this week, the established limit already requires care, especially with the flu outbreak in the city. “Parties with 5,000 people can already be a risk, imagine a carnival with 3 million people. We need to be careful. Let’s go slowly, the saint is made of clay.”

According to the governor, currently the state has more than one million people with vaccination against Covid-19 in arrears and therefore “there is nothing to talk about in large-scale parties”.

“The greatest joy we will have is to overcome the coronavirus virus and now this flu virus. If at the beginning of December it was difficult to make carnival, now it is impossible”, he added, noting that “only a completely irresponsible person would do it. carnival under these conditions,” said Rui Costa.

He also claimed that holding a party with large crowds at this time means “throwing away every effort that was made” to reduce cases of coronaviruses in the state and put people’s lives at risk.

“Merchants made efforts, workers made efforts, health professionals worked madly during this period, everyone exhausted. We lost a lot of people and we don’t want to lose so many people again.”

Rui Costa also highlighted that in several European countries borders were closed, classes were suspended and the movement of people is more restricted, in general. “Everyone is taking stricter measures. We here already have enough risks, we are not going to take another one”.

Artists had already canceled participation

Even before the realization of the carnival was defined by the government, great names in Bahian music had already stated that they would not participate in the party. Among the stars of the revelry that made this decision are Bell Marques, Daniela Mercury and Leo Santana.

The first artist to announce the decision was Daniela, on December 3rd. “I’m sorry to announce this, but we evaluated the situation well and came to the conclusion that the scenario is very uncertain,” said the singer at the time.

In November, Governor Rui Costa even said that he would not accept an “ultimatum” from entities linked to the event sector, to make the decision, especially a commission from the City Council of Salvador, which approved a report with recommendations for holding the event, even setting a deadline for the announcement to be made.

The mayor of the Bahian capital, Bruno Reis, declared that he was waiting for the situation of the pandemic to define the event and said that, if it were to be held, proof of vaccination would be required with the application of two doses against Covid-19, but he did not detail how the operation would be done.

Earlier this month, Bruno informed that the city’s decision would follow that of the state government. “There is no way to make this decision in the face of uncertainty, and we said that we would let the deadline reach the maximum, so that we could have greater security to make this decision,” he said at the time.

