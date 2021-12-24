Itapemirim’s owner says he is a victim of a plot and he is not afraid of being arrested | Economy

Disclosure ITA owner Sidnei Paiva in an interview with Roberto Cabrini’s program

After the cancellation of flights that left more than 130 thousand passengers not knowing what to do, the owner of Itapemirim, Sidnei Piva, says he is not afraid of being arrested, as he is being “the victim of a plot”. The businessman also stated that he intends to resume take-offs for the company on February 17th.

The businessman talks about the accusations against him to journalist Roberto Cabrini. The program also recounts the drama of the thousands of passengers who were left without boarding on the eve of Christmas.

Asked by Cabrini whether he fears being arrested, Piva replies: “No, not at all”. And he still claims that he also feels harmed. “I feel victim of a plot to attack. They are trying to destroy the company by other means. And not for competence. Because by competence, we are the best”, he adds.

Procon will apply a million dollar fine

São Paulo’s Procon released a statement on Wednesday (22) that classifies Itapemirim’s justification for suspending flights on 12/17 as “unsatisfactory” and confirmed that it will fine the airline. The measures for affected consumers also did not meet the entity’s expectations.

The consumer protection agency demanded relocation to other flights or immediate reimbursement to customers affected by the company, which could also be fined up to R$ 11 million.

The company said to the agency that it intends to resume operations on February 17, 2022. Today, in an interview with Estadão, ITA president Sidnei Paiva said that he hopes to resume operations “soon”. According to him, it was just a suspension and not a cancellation of activities.

In all, 133,000 passengers were affected by the stoppage of activities, causing queues and protests at airports throughout the week. Rio de Janeiro’s Procon is also investigating the situation, as is ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency).

Procon SP will also investigate the information that around R$ 70 million was withdrawn from the judicial recovery process of the Itapemirim group, which would be used to pay creditors, for the opening of the Ita company.

Accused of cryptocurrency scam

Last week, the airline Itapemirim was involved in a series of controversies after it announced the “temporary suspension” of all operations.

Among other things, there are payment delays to employees, debts with suppliers, and flight cancellations. But there is still a new accusation against the owner of the company, Sidnei Piva de Jesus.

According to the website Congresso em Foco, complaints made by investors to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) claim that P iva is involved in suspicious transactions involving cryptocurrencies.