‘It’s just mine’ · TV News

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) will show another side in Nos Tempos do Imperador. After kidnapping Mercedes, the daughter of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Nélio (João Pedro Zappa), the deputy will become obsessed with the baby and will do everything to keep the girl. “You’re mine, only mine”, will shoot the villain of the Globo telenovela.

In the next chapters of the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the corrupt man will find the whereabouts of the lovers and will decide to get revenge. The crook will push the former advisor over a precipice, put Eudoro’s youngest daughter (José Dumont) in a madhouse and steal their daughter.

The bad character will take Mercedes to a remote house in the country and will start visiting her frequently. “Did you miss me? Me too! I was crazy about missing this little cheek, these little girls”, Colonel Ambrósio’s son (Roberto Bomfim) will melt.

“She is breastfeeding, Lucinda [nome da atriz não divulgado]?, will ask the mother of milk. “Woe to you if you don’t take care of her!” he will complete.

Afterwards, Tonico will continue talking to the child in the crib. “My little princess is everything to me, she will never leave me. You are mine, only mine! Is there anything prettier?”, will release the villain.

Meanwhile, the public will discover that Nélio will have survived the fall and will do everything to prove the crimes of his former boss. In addition, Dolores will be rescued from the psychiatric unit by Celestina (Bel Kutner). The couple will be reunited and will look for their daughter desperately.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

