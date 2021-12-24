‘It’s mere vanity’ · TV News

A tragedy will cause Janine (Indira Nascimento) to reconsider the blackmail of Barbara (Alinne Moraes) in Um Lugar ao Sol. After losing everything in a flood, the young woman will look for her little daddy to ask for financial help and will agree to continue with the farce created by classmate. “What good is it for me to sign something? It’s mere vanity”, she will say in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

At the this friday’s chapter (24) , the heiress of Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will take courage and decide to reveal the whole truth to Renato/Christian (Cauã Reymond). The businessman will be commenting on the admiration he feels for the woman’s supposed talent.

“Actually, you think you admire me, but… I can’t receive this award for the simple fact that I’m not a writer, do you understand?”, the spoiled woman will try to explain, leaving the protagonist confused.

However, the couple’s conversation will be interrupted by Janine’s arrival. Barbara will be surprised to see the girl in tears in the mansion and will say that she was about to reveal the whole truth about the authorship of the tale.

Janine will face tragedy

But the ex-waitress will ask the rich girl not to tell the truth. “I can’t demand anything. The canal near my house filled up, the water invaded and flooded everything, everything turned to mud: bed, refrigerator, my texts”, laments Antônia’s protégé (Betty Gofman).

“It’s all isolated, with the risk of collapsing. In fact, I can’t even go into the house anymore, and… what’s the use of signing something at this point? It’s mere vanity. Overnight I lost everything,” the writer will cry.

Janine will then explain why she sought out the preppy. “And all I have now is your offer. If she’s still standing, of course,” the young woman will ask desperately.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

