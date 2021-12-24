“It’s trapped in a kind of spell”

The club’s executive board has been looking for a new coach for the team since the departure of Renato Gaúcho

Walter Casagrande, commentator of the ‘Globo’s sport‘ stated that Flamengo should give up on hiring the coach Jorge Jesus and made an analogy with the movie ‘spell of time‘, from 1993, which is about a man who was trapped in a kind of time Tunnel, condemned the protagonist to relive the same day indefinitely until his attitudes change.

During the interview with the website ‘GE‘ the commentator talked about the analogy to the film and emphasizing that it seems that the days are repeated and this novel never ends: “When I think about Flamengo, I remember the movie. The club is trapped in a kind of spell of time, because every day is the same: fixed on Jorge Jesus”.

“We wake up, look for the news in the morning, and the subject is: “Jorge Jesus says yes to Flamengo”. Then, throughout the day, the news changes. (…) And during the day things change again. And that’s how it is every day. Flamengo stopped in time, insists that only with Jorge Jesus will the team be able to repeat the year 2019”, he added.

Big house still said that the most dear need to race against time, as the delay in hiring can disrupt the club’s planning for the next season. The commentator believes that the board should rejuvenate the team and give up on the hiring of the technician.

“In my opinion, Flamengo should reshape the team, rejuvenate the team and cast and let go of Jorge Jesus. If you manage to sign him at the right time, great, but with a new team, leaving Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Gabriel, because they still make a difference, and evaluating Everton Ribeiro”, concluded.