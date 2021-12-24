James Franco admits to sleeping with students and being addicted to sex – Culture

The actor James Franco he admitted for the first time that he had sex with students in his acting courses and confessed that he is receiving treatment because he is addicted to sex. Since 2018, several women have accused Franco of sexual abuse and a group of students denounced the actor because he sexually took advantage of students who attended his classes at Studio 4 school. Jess Cagle, Franco acknowledged that he slept with several students and that he “was wrong”.

I think at the time I thought that if it was consensual, it would be fine,” he said. The process was started in 2019 by Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, who signed up for his classes in 2014 and claimed that Franco taught sex scenes that consisted of “simulations of sex acts that went far beyond industry standards.”

The complaint was followed up by more students from his courses who, as an example, indicated that Franco allegedly devised the filming of an orgy in which he removed the plastic shields covering the women’s vaginas before simulating oral sex. In addition, the actor filmed women in rehearsals and approached young women with promises of employment on Hollywood projects that never materialized.

This summer, Franco signed an agreement with the victims in which he paid 2.3 million dollars to be divided among the affected people. The actor also said he was in therapy to treat his sexual addiction, a problem he claims he used to cover up his alcoholism.

“Women’s attention, success with women, also became an important source of validation for me. The problem was, like any drug, it’s never enough,” he explained.

The controversy surrounding Franco began in Golden Globe from 2018, in which he took home the award for best actor in a comedy in Disaster Artist (2017) and on whose red carpet he paraded wearing a “Time’s Up” pin.

During the ceremony, several actresses denounced on social media the supposed hypocrisy of Franco for using one of these pins, as they claimed that he was responsible for episodes of sexual abuse in the past. This Golden Globe was the first award after the feminist push against the sexual assaults of the #MeToo movement and virtually all participants wore black to show their repudiation of machismo.