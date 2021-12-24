James Franco said he had relationships with students at an acting school

the american actor James Franco admitted that he had sexual intercourse with students from his former acting school, Studio 4, located in New York. In an interview with the podcast The Jess Cagle, released this Wednesday (22), he reported that, at the time as a teacher, “I slept with the students, and that was wrong”.

Also in the chat, the actor declared “he’s been recovering from sex addiction since 2016” and has been working on behavior issues since the allegations.

In 2018, the actor was revealed by women after winning the Golden Globes. At the ceremony, he wore a sticker from the “Time’s Up” movement, which supports victims of sexual harassment, which sparked anger in those who identified themselves as victims of it.

Harassment accusations

One of the first to speak out was actress Sarah Tither-Kaplan. She reported on Twitter that Franco made her completely undress in two of his films. At the time, the actor would have argued that nudity was not exploitation because his colleague had signed a contract.

The actress Violet Paley also told on the same social network that Franco exposed his penis and pushed her head towards the organ. The fact happened when the two would be together on a car trip.

At the time of the allegations, a class action suit was filed in Los Angeles Courts alleging that the artist abused the victims by taking advantage of their position and offering opportunities for roles in his films.

In the process, the students claimed to be victims of fraud, for paying for the drama school while being objectified and intimidated.

James Franco closed a $2.2 million settlement — about BRL 12.44 million — with the victims.