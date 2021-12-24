Joan Didion, literary giant and author of “The Year of Magical Thought” dies

It was on Christmas Eve that the veteran American writer Joan Didion chose to say goodbye, at the age of 87. A giant of world literature, she became popular worldwide with two books on loss: “The Year of Magical Thought” about her husband’s sudden death, and “Blue Nights” about her adopted daughter’s breakdown a few months later. Both are best sellers, considered fundamental works for analyzing grief. And they are.

She had one of the sharpest and most elegant texts in the US, perfected since the 1960s in New Journalism and in magazines like American Vogue. He portrayed the counterculture and hippie generation in California, his home state, with an extremely critical view. In “Crawling to Bethlehem” (a title borrowed from a seminal poem by Yeats), she prematurely chronicled the death and contradictions of these generations. It is a premonitory preview of the extremism and polarization that was and gestation. The main text shows how she discovered, while reporting, a child who was receiving drugs from his parents. In countercurrent, she portrays exactly how this generation lost in drugs and unattainable dreams was deceiving itself, as well as making room for the conservative wave that would dominate the US in the following decades.

His nonfiction books, including the collection “O white album”, are being published or republished in Brazil by Harper Collins. In the US, the re-release of his novels has caught the attention of the press in recent months, including the “New Yorker” magazine. The publishing market was rediscovering the author, who has always attracted more readers than academic critics. My guess is that this is exactly due to his popularity and fluency in journalistic texts.

Anyone who has the pleasure of leafing through the hundreds of articles he left behind will be surprised by an engaging writing on topics that are apparently dated or referenced in a culture foreign to Brazil. She attended drug meetings, followed think tanks in the American countryside, did a story about Nancy Reagan (before she became First Lady), visited Latin America several times and moved and moved again between California and New York, the city where she lived last year. time course.

He suffered from severe migraine attacks, and he explained this condition in a crystal-clear and rational way in one of his texts. She was also an author for writers, as much of her literature was focused on the writing process itself. In one of his stories, he narrates the perplexity of loneliness in New York and physical decay. What to do if a lonely person “erases in the middle of the street”? Despite the dense and difficult subjects, his writing was always luminous.

There’s a documentary on Netflix that chronicles his pivotal role in American culture over the past 60 years, including his alluring youthful charm in a California coast beach house when Harrison Ford he made his cabinets (he was still a carpenter, before he became famous). The person closest to her was her nephew Griffin Dune, an actor who played the head of Martin Scorsese and frequented the American independent scene. Will he have supported her in her last moments, as she feared it would not happen?